EVANSTON, Ill. -- Iowa's defense held Northwestern to a season-low point total as the Hawkeyes cruised to a 77-51 Big Ten Conference road win Sunday at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

It was just the second loss of the season for Northwestern (12-2, 2-1), which carried a seven-game winning streak into the contest.

Iowa (11-3, 2-1) established its offense in the first period, outscoring the Wildcats 24-13. The Hawkeyes held Northwestern to just 21 first-half points, led 33-21 at halftime and eventually put the game away by outscoring the Wildcats 25-12 over the final 10 minutes.

Monika Czinano had 21 points to lead four Iowa players in double-digit scoring. Kathleen Doyle had 15 points and seven assists, McKenna Warnock added 12 points and Amanda Ollinger posted her second straight double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds.

The Hawkeyes shot 54 percent for the game and hit 9 of 14 shots from 3-point range. They outrebounded Northwestern 38-25 and held the Wildcats to 36 percent shooting and just 4 of 21 from behind the arc.

