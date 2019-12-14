IOWA CITY — North Carolina Central provided little opposition Saturday as Iowa cruised to a 102-50 women’s college basketball win.
The Hawkeyes (8-2) scored more than 20 points in each quarter and led 55-18 at halftime.
Makenzie Meyer led four Iowa players in double figure scoring with 19 points. Monika Czinano added 14, Kathleen Doyle had 13 and Gabbie Marshall 11.
Iowa 102, NC Central 50
NC CENTRAL (1-9) — Afriyie 5-12 0-1 10, Lockard 4-6 0-0 8, Atkins 2-8 0-1 5, Palmer 1-2 2-2 4, Williams 2-8 1-2 7, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Edmundson 0-1 0-2 0, Anderson 3-8 0-0 8, Demry 1-7 0-0 2, Kasey 1-8 0-0 2, Pollock 0-4 0-0 0, White 2-5 0-0 4, Totals 21-69 3-8 50.
IOWA (8-2) — Ollinger 3-4 1-1 7, Czinano 7-8 0-0 14, Doyle 5-8 1-1 13, Mak. Meyer 6-9 3-4 19, Sevillian 2-4 0-0 6, Cook 1-2 1-2 3, Valino Ramos 0-0 0-0 0, Marshall 4-8 0-0 11, Martin 2-2 3-4 8, Meg. Meyer 2-2 2-2 6, Sanders 0-0 2-2 2, Taiwo 1-2 2-2 4, Warnock 4-4 0-0 9, Totals 37-53 15-18 102.
NC Central 12 6 17 15 — 50
Iowa 26 29 25 22 — 102
3-point goals — NC Central 5-24 (Afriyie 0-1, Atkins 1-2, Williams 2-8, Anderson 2-5, Demry 0-1, Kasey 0-3, Pollock 0-3, White 0-1), Iowa 13-22 (Doyle 2-3, Mak. Meyer 4-6, Sevillian 2-4, Cook 0-1, Marshall 3-6, Martin 1-1, Warnock 1-1). Assists — NC Central 10 (Williams 5), Iowa 32 (Doyle 9). Fouled out — none. Rebounds — NC Central 27 (Afriyie 7), Iowa 42 (Ollinger 7). Total fouls — NC Central 22, Iowa 12. A — 4,262.
