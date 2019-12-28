{{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska held Iowa to 37 percent shooting and forced 18 turnovers as the Cornhuskers opened the Big Ten women's basketball season with a 78-69 victory Saturday.

Iowa (9-3 overall, 0-1 Big Ten) led 21-18 after the first period but made just 5 of 13 shots in the second quarter as Nebraska (11-1, 1-0) surged to a 38-34 halftime lead.

The Hawkeyes were down just 57-52 after three periods, but made just 3 of 15 shots in the fourth quarter.

Monika Czinano had her first career double-double for Iowa with 16 points and 17 rebounds, including eight offensive boards. Kathleen Doyle led the Hawkeyes with 19 points and freshman McKenna Warnock added a career-high 14 points.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments