IOWA CITY — About the only thing more plentiful than assists recorded by the Iowa women’s basketball team Wednesday night were the hugs Tania Davis dished out to former teammates and fans in her Hawkeye homecoming.
Davis, now working as a graduate assistant for visiting Clemson, and Hannah Stewart received their Big Ten tourney championship rings before the game, but Iowa got what it wanted as well – the win.
The Hawkeyes recorded 28 assists on 30 baskets on the way to a 74-60 victory over the visiting Tigers, Iowa’s first win in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge since 2015.
“It was great having Tania and Hannah back, but once the game started it was just basketball,’’ Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. “We did a great job of moving the ball around all night, right from the start.’’
Five Hawkeyes connected on five 3-point baskets in the opening quarter, opening room inside for Monika Czinano and Amanda Ollinger.
Czinano finished with a career-high 24 points on 11 of -15 shooting and Ollinger ended up with 11 before taking an elbow to the jaw and leaving the game early but by then Iowa had plenty of seams in the Clemson zone.
“Monika works really hard and what you see in games is what we see in practice every day,’’ said Kathleen Doyle, who joined Makenzie Meyer in dishing out nine assists. “When she works like that, good things follow.’’
Bluder believed facing a zone against Washington in the Hawkeyes’ final game in the Puerto Rico Classic benefited Iowa against Clemson.
“I think we learned a lot in the game that helped us out tonight,’’ Bluder said. “We were dealt with the zone and were still able to get the ball inside to Monika.’’
Iowa separated itself from Clemson with a 17-2 run, starting with the fourth of the Hawkeyes’ collection of five 3-point baskets by five players during the opening quarter.
Czinano collected seven of her 11 first-half points in a little over a minute, allowing Iowa to extend its lead to 35-22 with 6 minutes, 19 seconds to go in the second quarter.
Iowa (6-2) led 39-34 at the break and saw its lead cut to two on three occasions during the third quarter, but a 3-pointer by Gabbie Marshall midway through the quarter allowed Iowa to hold the lead it held since just under the three-minute mark in the opening quarter.
Iowa 74, Clemson 60
CLEMSON (3-6) — Robinson 4-7 3-4 11, Thornton 8-19 1-4 17, Bennett 0-1 0-0 0, Spray 4-9 0-0 12, Meertens 2-7 2-5 6, Thomas 2-3 0-0 4, Sticker 1-1 0-0 3, Hank 1-3 0-0 2, Hayes 1-2 0-0 2, Cotton 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 24-54 6-13 60.
IOWA (6-2) — Ollinger 5-6 1-1 11, Czinano 11-15 2-3 24, Meyer 2-10 0-0 6, Sevillian 1-8 0-0 3, Doyle 6-10 0-0 14, Warnock 2-5 2-2 7, Martin 0-4 0-0 0, Marshall 3-4 0-0 9. Totals 30-62 5-6 74.
Clemson 18 16 13 13 — 60
Iowa 22 17 15 20 — 74
3-point goals — Clemson 6-12 (Spray 4-7, Meertens 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Sticker 1-1, Cotton 1-2), Iowa 9-25 (Meyer 2-8, Sevillian 1-6, Doyle 2-4, Warnock 1-1, Martin 0-2, Marshall 3-4). Rebounds — Clemson 33 (Robinson 5, Thornton 5), Iowa 34 (Ollinger 9). Assists — Clemson 10 (four with 2), Iowa 28 (Meyer 9, Doyle 9). Turnovers — Clemson 22 (Thornton 5), Iowa 17 (Doyle 8). Total fouls — Clemson 14, Iowa 10. Fouled out — none. Att. — 5,884.
