LAS VEGAS — If there was any question about the toughness and grit of the Iowa basketball team this season, the Hawkeyes answered it Thursday night. And then some.
Jordan Bohannon returned to action after missing a game with a sore hip, Luka Garza turned in another strong performance despite having his face bloodied twice and CJ Fredrick drilled a game-changing 3-point field goal to help the Hawkeyes grind out a 72-61 victory over 12th-ranked Texas Tech in the semifinals of the Las Vegas Invitational at Orleans Arena.
Bohannon, who is still recovering from hip surgery last May and did not play in the Hawkeyes’ previous game against Cal Poly, led the way with 20 points and six assists in his first start of the season.
Garza added 17 points and 12 rebounds, Joe Wieskamp tossed in 16 points and Fredrick contributed 10 points, half of them coming in the final minute-and-a-half.
“To beat a team the caliber of Texas Tech, you’ve got to have a toughness about you ... ‘’ Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said in a postgame television interview. “There’s no substitute for heart and character.’’
The victory put the Hawkeyes (5-1) in the championship game of the tournament Friday at 7 p.m. against the winner of a later game between Creighton and San Diego State.
Texas Tech, which finished second in last season’s NCAA Tournament, shot just 32.8 percent from the field against an active Iowa defense. However, the game still was not decided until the final minutes.
The Red Raiders (5-1) chopped the Iowa lead down to two points, 61-59, on a pair of free throws by freshman Terrence Shannon Jr. with a minute, 56 seconds to go.
Bohannon shot an airball at the other end but Cordell Pemsl saved the loose ball inbounds to Fredrick, who drilled a 3-pointer from the left wing as the shot clock expired.
“That was a big rebound by Cordell,’’ Fredrick said in a postgame radio interview. “If he doesn’t get that rebound, I don’t get that shot.’’
T.J. Holyfield missed a layup at the other end and Fredrick rebounded, was fouled and added two free throws with 1:07 remaining. Bohannon finished things off by making six straight foul shots in the final minute.
Bohannon ended up making 4 of 9 3-point attempts and all eight of his free throw attempts while playing 33 minutes.
“When he’s on the court, everybody else settles down,’’ McCaffery said. “When things get sticky like they did in the second half, he just settles everyone else down.’’
Garza recorded his fourth double-double in six games despite twice taking elbows to the face in the physical contest.
The Hawkeyes seized control of the game from the outset, taking a 19-10 lead and opening the margin to as much as 36-21 later in the first half. It was 36-26 at halftime.
