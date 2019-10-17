ST. LOUIS -- The University of Northern Iowa men's and women's basketball teams were both tabbed for third place in the Missouri Valley Conference preseason polls released Thursday.
Missouri State is the overwhelming choice to win the men's title, receiving 29 of a possible 44 first-place votes and 410 total points. The Bears return senior forward Tulio Da Silva, the 2019 MVC Newcomer of the Year and senior guard Keandre Cook, and welcome several talented newcomers, including Lamont West and Gaige Prim. West was West Virginia's leading scorer last season while Prim was a first-team junior college All-American.
Bradley was picked second in the men's preseason poll, UNI third and Loyola fourth. UNI sophomore AJ Green was named to the preseason first team.
You have free articles remaining.
Drake, which has won the last three MVC regular-season titles, has been tabbed to make it four in a row. The Lady Bulldogs garnered 31 first-place votes and 359 points with Missouri State second (329 points) and UNI third (297).
UNI junior guard Karli Rucker was named to the preseason all-MVC team after averaging 15 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game last season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.