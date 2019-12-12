AMES (AP) — Luka Garza had 21 points and 11 rebounds and led five Iowa players scoring in double figures as the Hawkeyes beat Iowa State 84-68 on Thursday night.
Iowa (8-3) snapped an eight-game losing streak at Hilton Coliseum. The Hawkeyes hadn’t won in the Cyclones’ home since a victory in the 2003 NIT.
Joe Wieskamp had 13 points, Jordan Bohannon and Connor McCaffery each scored 12, and CJ Fredrick added 11.
Tyrese Haliburton led Iowa State (6-4) with 22 points. Solomon Young had 10.
Iowa opened the game on an 18-4 run and led 37-16 with 3:01 left before the break after a Garza dunk. But the Cyclones closed the first half on an 8-2 run, then opened the second with a 13-5 spurt.
The Hawkeyes had an answer. McCaffery hit a 3-pointer, then Wieskamp scored on a fastbreak and was fouled. His free throw gave Iowa a 50-37 lead.
Iowa’s biggest lead was 73-48 with 8:25 to play.
BIG PICTURE
Iowa: The Hawkeyes have gone 4-2 in a stretch of games that included two neutral-court games and three road games.
Iowa State: The Cyclones were coming off a 76-66 home win over a ranked Seton Hall team and appeared to have bounced back after losing two of three games in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament.
UP NEXT
Iowa: The Hawkeyes are off until a Dec. 21 game against Cincinnati in Chicago.
Iowa State: The Cyclones don’t play again until a Dec. 22 home game against Purdue Fort Wayne.
