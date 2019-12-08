AMES — Iowa State’s Tyrese Haliburton hit the biggest shot of the game against Seton Hall Sunday when his 3-pointer with 2 minutes, 30 seconds left sent Hilton Coliseum into a frenzy and increased Iowa State’s lead to nine points.
The Cyclones went on to avenge their Battle 4 Atlantis loss and beat the No. 16 Pirates 76-66 in the Big East-Big 12 battle. The game was fast, physical and close throughout until that shot.
Haliburton finished with 17 points. He was his typical stat-sheet stuffing self, adding six rebounds, five assists and a block.
“Every good team has to have a signature win,” Haliburton said. “This was the first one for us. It felt really good to not only beat a ranked team but a team that had beat us before. It’s a goal of ours to not lose at home and treat Hilton the right way.”
At the half, Iowa State was shooting 11-for-35 and Seton Hall was 10-for-33.
Iowa State got a big boost from sophomore big man George Conditt off the bench. Conditt was one of the only efficient Cyclones in the first half. He had 10 points, five rebounds and two blocks in 10 minutes in the half and finished with a career-high 17 points, six rebounds and five blocks in 19 minutes.
“He’s just tapping the surface of how good he can be,” coach Steve Prohm said. “He really understands what we need from him and he’s really bought into his role.”
Iowa State shot just 38 percent from the field in the game and 21 percent from 3-point range, something Prohm called “awesome.”
“It was awesome because what’s the knock against us? It’s that we’re not always tough,” Prohm said. “So, like Dabo Swinney, let’s win a grit and toughness game where we have to fight through things. We did that.”
Iowa St. 76, Seton Hall 66
SETON HALL (6-3) — Mamukelashvili 0-1 0-0 0, Obiagu 1-2 1-2 3, Powell 7-20 1-2 19, McKnight 3-9 2-2 9, Cale 3-7 2-3 9, Samuel 1-5 0-0 3, Gill 4-4 0-0 8, Reynolds 3-7 0-0 7, Nelson 1-4 2-3 4, Rhoden 2-9 0-0 4. Totals 25-68 8-12 66.
IOWA ST. (6-3) — Young 4-8 0-0 8, Jacobson 2-7 1-1 5, Haliburton 6-12 3-4 17, Bolton 4-11 8-10 17, Nixon 2-7 5-7 10, Griffin 0-1 0-0 0, Conditt 5-8 7-8 17, Jackson 0-3 0-0 0, Grill 0-3 2-3 2. Totals 23-60 26-33 76.
Halftime — Iowa St. 28-26. 3-point goals — Seton Hall 8-30 (Powell 4-11, Cale 1-2, Samuel 1-3, Reynolds 1-3, McKnight 1-6, Mamukelashvili 0-1, Rhoden 0-4), Iowa St. 4-19 (Haliburton 2-5, Bolton 1-4, Nixon 1-4, Griffin 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Jacobson 0-2, Grill 0-2). Fouled out — Powell. Rebounds — Seton Hall 35 (Rhoden, Powell 8), Iowa St. 40 (Jacobson 10). Assists — Seton Hall 12 (Nelson 4), Iowa St. 13 (Haliburton 5). Total fouls — Seton Hall 27, Iowa St. 17. A — 14,269 (14,384).
