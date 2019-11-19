AMES — For the second straight game, Iowa State struggled from 3-point range Tuesday.
The Cyclones shot just 5 of 22 from distance against Southern Mississippi. In its last game against Northern Illinois, Iowa State was 3 of 25 from 3-point range.
In both cases, the Cyclones found other ways to win, including Tuesday's 73-45 runaway at Hilton Coliseum.
“I don’t think they’re bad looks, we just shot the ball rough,” guard Tyrese Haliburton said. “To be honest, I didn’t even feel like we shot the ball that bad tonight, but looking at the stats, we obviously didn’t shoot the ball too well.”
On the other side of the coin, the Golden Eagles shot even worse than the Cyclones. Southern Miss was 0-for-16 from 3-point range.
“I don’t know if we can take all the credit for them not making a single 3-point shot, but we made steps in the right direction,” guard Prentiss Nixon said. “We ran people off the 3-point line and we stayed in gaps when people drove. This team has a lot of room to grow and down the line we’ll be right where we want to be on the defensive side of things.”
Haliburton was once again the catalyst for the Cyclones. The sophomore had 12 points and dished out nine assists to just one turnover and had three steals.
“He’s our best playmaker,” Coach Steve Prohm said. “Four games in, it’s a small sample, but he’s almost 6-to-1 assist-to-turnover. He needs to get downhill, he needs to cause rotations because he can find the right guys. He needs to be our playmaker but he also needs to be aggressive for us too.”
You have free articles remaining.
Fellow sophomore George Conditt continued to be a defensive anchor for Iowa State. Conditt blocked four shots while scoring nine points and grabbing six rebounds. Conditt blocked three, five and four shots in Iowa State’s previous three games.
Solomon Young led the Cyclones in scoring with 14 points and pulled down six rebounds.
Despite Iowa State’s perimeter shooting woes, the Cyclones shot 60 percent from inside the arc.
“I think we’re trying to make a conscious effort to throw it inside more,” Prohm said. “Solomon has done a really good job with that — scoring at the rim, being physical. We need to keep doing that.
"These teams tonight combined to go 5-for-38 from 3, which is terrible. I’d need to go look at the 22 shots. If 18 or 15 of them are good, then we just need to continue to shoot them and work at it and eventually we’ll have a big night.”
Haliburton expects continued growth.
“Consistency, we're not where we need to be but it’s a race to maturity," he said. "Every team is going to struggle with staying consistent early, so it’s just a race to maturity. When we get there and hit our stride, I think we can be really good.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.