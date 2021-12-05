Cold shooting dooms UNI in 60-52 loss to Richmond

Sunday was yet another setback for the University of Northern Iowa men's basketball team.

It was a day in which the Panthers kept up with their opponent for the majority of the game, but couldn't come away with the win as they were edged out 60-52 by the Richmond Spiders on Sunday at the McLeod Center.

After a close loss to Bradley earlier this week, the Panthers managed to play well for the most part against the Spiders, but what ultimately did them in was uncharacteristically poor shooting. UNI was making 38.9% of their shots from beyond the arc on the season heading into Sunday's match. Against Richmond, they were just 3-for-22 from three-point range.

"I thought, honestly, as a team that we made the right reads," said Noah Carter, who finished with a team-leading 13 points. "I think we executed well and got really good shots, we just couldn't get them to drop. It's very frustrating for me, obviously. I thought I could've played way better, obviously...I thought team-wise our execution was good and we did enough good things to win the game, but sometimes you just have to have that extra something and we couldn't make our shots today."

The game was about even for most of the first half. Though UNI trailed for the majority of the opening 20 minutes, they never let the deficit grow to more than four points and led by as many as five. With 1:38 before the midway point, the Panthers actually took a 27-22 lead on Antwan Kimmons' layup. Yet over the next 98 seconds, UNI fell behind and actually trailed by one entering the locker room, 28-27.

"The two stretches of the game that come right to my mind are the end of the first half and the start of the second half," said head coach Ben Jacobson. "At the same time, it felt like we had some really good looks from the right guys and we just didn't make ours...The end of the first half and start of the second half were the two stretches that really hurt us."

Another stretch that really hurt the Panthers came midway through the second half. At the 13:29, Richmond began a 10-1 run over a four minute period to pull ahead by 11. UNI didn't give up and got back on track after the run, but falling behind by that much put them in a hole they ultimately couldn't climb out of.

AJ Green in particular struggled as the Cedar Falls graduate went just 2-for-12 overall as Carter was the only Panther in double-figures. Jacobson concurred with Carter's assessment, however, that the opportunities were there for UNI and the team played well. The shots just didn't go in.

"Against Bradley I think we were 10-of-26 (from three-point range) which is really pretty good," said Jacobson. "At St. Bonaventure we made 15. Before that we were at Arkansas and we made 17 and before that at home against Dubuque we made 17. The four games coming into this we shot a really good percentage from three and we made a lot of them. We're coming off a good stretch in terms of what our guys have done shooting the basketball so I don't have any concerns going forward."

The Panthers were picked to finish third in the Missouri Valley Conference in the preseason, but currently sit at just 2-5 overall. It would be natural to feel concern about the Panthers' confidence level after a less than ideal start to the year. Something Carter, Jacobson, and forward Cole Henry all agreed on, however, is that UNI's confidence level is still sky high despite their record being what it is.

"I would say (our confidence) is climbing," said Henry. "It's more of an angry feeling knowing that we can be so much better than we are. I think we've got so much potential than we're showing and I think that gives us confidence...We've got a lot of motivation to get better, I think we have a really good opportunity this break to get better and we'll use this confidence to fuel the fire."

UNI will have nine days off before returning to play at home against Jackson St. on December 14th.

