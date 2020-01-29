Baylor big men beat down Iowa State

Meanwhile, Iowa State’s posts struggled all night.

George Conditt finished with just four points and three rebounds, Michael Jacobson finished with four points and two rebounds and Solomon Young finished with two points and three rebounds. None of them could contain Gillespie or Vital and none of them could get anything going offensively against them.

Iowa State’s post players combined to go 4-for-13 from the field.

Tyrese Haliburton was 2 of 12 with just six points against Baylor in their previous meeting. Things got a little better for him on Wednesday, shooting-wise. He had a strong first half, scoring eight points and finished with 17 points on 4 of 11 shooting. He was 9-for-9 from the free throw line and added eight rebounds and three assists.

Rasir Bolton continued his hot shooting. He was 9-for-16 in Iowa State’s previous three games and he was 15-for-31 in Big 12 play before Wednesday. Against the Bears, Bolton knocked down 4 of 8 from 3-point range and contributed 19 points, two rebounds and two assists.

Bolton and Haliburton combined for 22 of Iowa State’s 26 first-half points.