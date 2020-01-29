Baylor big men beat down Iowa State

AMES — Baylor’s duo of post players dominated the game against Iowa State as the No. 1 Bears beat the Cyclones 67-53 on Wednesday night in Hilton Coliseum.
“Baylor is a well-oiled machine right now,” Iowa State coach Steve Prohm said. “They’re physically tough and mentally tough. Those dudes are locked and loaded.”
Baylor outscored Iowa State 44-22 in the paint and outrebounded Iowa State 39-28. The Bears were led by Freddie Gillespie in the post, who had 12 points and nine rebounds.
He actually missed some time in the second half after he caught a stray elbow and blood streamed down his face, but he came back in and didn’t lose any of his aggressiveness.
Baylor’s Mark Vital hammered the offensive glass for five offensive rebounds and finished with eight points and 10 rebounds.
“Vital was chasing balls all over the place,” Prohm said. “He chased one down from one side of the floor all the way to the other. He’s just a guy that plays hard and he’s a tough dude.”
Tristan Clark came off the bench for the Bears and provided a nice presence in relief of Gillespie and Vital.
“They’re physical,” Prohm said. “Physical on offense and physical on defense. They’re a physical, physical team and that’s what we need to look like.
Meanwhile, Iowa State’s posts struggled all night.
George Conditt finished with just four points and three rebounds, Michael Jacobson finished with four points and two rebounds and Solomon Young finished with two points and three rebounds. None of them could contain Gillespie or Vital and none of them could get anything going offensively against them.
Iowa State’s post players combined to go 4-for-13 from the field.
Tyrese Haliburton was 2 of 12 with just six points against Baylor in their previous meeting. Things got a little better for him on Wednesday, shooting-wise. He had a strong first half, scoring eight points and finished with 17 points on 4 of 11 shooting. He was 9-for-9 from the free throw line and added eight rebounds and three assists.
You have free articles remaining.
Rasir Bolton continued his hot shooting. He was 9-for-16 in Iowa State’s previous three games and he was 15-for-31 in Big 12 play before Wednesday. Against the Bears, Bolton knocked down 4 of 8 from 3-point range and contributed 19 points, two rebounds and two assists.
Bolton and Haliburton combined for 22 of Iowa State’s 26 first-half points.
The problem for the Cyclones was that Haliburton and Bolton didn’t get much help in the first half — or the rest of that game for that matter. The rest of the team was just 1 of 13 from the field in the first half.
Iowa State was down just five points with 12:10 left, but Vital took a charge, a foul Prohm did not agree with. Prohm was assessed a technical for arguing the call and Baylor proceeded to go on a 17-2 run over seven minutes.
That run put the Cyclones away.
“We didn’t rebound the ball well at all during that stretch,” Haliburton said. “If you don’t rebound against them and give them multiple opportunities, they’re the best team in the country for a reason and eventually they’re going to hit one of them. And then we weren’t making shots and credit to them because they’re a great defensive team.
“If you’re not scoring and not getting stops, that’s not a recipe for success and it can get ugly fast and that’s what happened.”
The loss puts Iowa State at 9-11 on the season and 2-5 in the Big 12.
012520ap-iowa-state-auburn-3
012520ap-iowa-state-auburn-2
012520ap-iowa-state-auburn-1
Oklahoma St Iowa St Basketball
Oklahoma St Iowa St Basketball
Oklahoma St Iowa St Basketball
Oklahoma St Iowa St Basketball
No. 2 Baylor wins 13th in a row 68-55 over Iowa State
No. 2 Baylor wins 13th in a row 68-55 over Iowa State
No. 2 Baylor wins 13th in a row 68-55 over Iowa State
Iowa St Baylor Basketball
Iowa St Baylor basketball
Iowa St Baylor basketball
Iowa St Baylor basketball
Kansas Iowa St Basketball
Kansas Iowa St Basketball
Dotson scores 20 points, No. 3 Kansas routs Iowa State 79-53
Dotson scores 20 points, No. 3 Kansas routs Iowa State 79-53
Dotson scores 20 points, No. 3 Kansas routs Iowa State 79-53
Florida A M Iowa St Basketball
Florida A M Iowa St Basketball
Cyclones try to recapture home magic as No. 3 Kansas looms
Cyclones try to recapture home magic as No. 3 Kansas looms
Cyclones try to recapture home magic as No. 3 Kansas looms
Cyclones try to recapture home magic as No. 3 Kansas looms
Cyclones try to recapture home magic as No. 3 Kansas looms
Purdue Fort Wayne Iowa St Basketball
Florida A M Iowa St Basketball
Florida A M Iowa St Basketball
121219ap-iowa-iowa-state-4
121219ap-iowa-iowa-state-3
120419ap-iowa-state-haliburton
120419ap-iowa-state-conditt
Baylor 67, Iowa St. 53
BAYLOR (18-1) — Teague 6-14 1-2 15, Mitchell 4-10 2-2 10, Vital 4-6 0-0 8, Bandoo 4-11 2-2 12, Gillespie 5-7 2-2 12, Butler 4-11 0-0 8, Clark 1-2 0-1 2, Mayer 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-63 7-9 67.
IOWA ST. (9-11) — Haliburton 4-11 9-9 17, Bolton 7-14 1-1 19, Jacobson 1-4 2-2 4, Jackson 1-3 0-0 2, Nixon 1-7 1-2 3, Young 1-4 0-1 2, Griffin 1-2 0-0 2, Conditt 2-5 0-0 4, Grill 0-0 0-0 0, Lewis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-50 13-15 53.
Halftime — Baylor 33-26. 3-point goals — Baylor 4-20 (Bandoo 2-4, Teague 2-8, Mitchell 0-2, Butler 0-6), Iowa St. 4-18 (Bolton 4-8, Jackson 0-2, Haliburton 0-3, Nixon 0-5). Rebounds — Baylor 37 (Vital, Gillespie 10), Iowa St. 27 (Haliburton 8). Assists — Baylor 14 (Vital 7), Iowa St. 7 (Haliburton 3). Total fouls — Baylor 15, Iowa St. 14.