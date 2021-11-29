AJ Green named MVC Player of the Week

It's been a heck of a week for college athletics in Iowa.

The University of Iowa is going to the Big Ten Championship in football, the Iowa State men's basketball team upset the Memphis Tigers, and the UNI men's basketball team upset St. Bonaventure. Those are some pretty big accomplishments and people took notice.

Four different college athletes from Iowa Universities earned Conference Player of the Week honors for this past week. UNI junior AJ Green won Missouri Valley Conference POW. Breece Hall of Iowa State was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week while Caleb Shudak of Iowa is the Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week. Gabe Kalscheur of the Cyclones is the Big 12 POW in men's basketball.

Green earned the honor for his role in the Panthers' 90-80 upset victory over the Bonnies on Saturday. Green, a Cedar Falls product, scored 35 points in the UNI road win, moving him to 14th place all-time in school history. Green nailed nine 3-pointers in the contest, tying the school record for most in a game.

Hall's win was no surprise after the performance he put up in the Cyclones' 48-14 win over TCU on Friday. The stud was outstanding in rushing for 242 yards and scoring four touchdowns. The stud has rushed for a score in 24 consecutive games, an NCAA record.

Shudak's leg was needed in the Hawkeye's 28-21 comeback victory over Nebraska on Friday. The former walk on connected on all four of his field goal attempts from distances of 51, 48, 36, and 44 yards. The senior is 22-for-25 on the season on field goals and perfect on extra points.

Finally, Kalscheur earned the Men's POW and Newcomer of the Week Awards after leading ISU to wins over two ranked opponents. The senior scored 30 points in the Cyclones' 78-59 upset win over previously 9th ranked Memphis to go with eight rebounds and five steals on Friday. That was after the 6'4 guard put up 12 points, five boards and three steals against previously 25th ranked Xavier on Wednesday. The Cyclones are currently 6-0 on the season and are now winner of the NIT Season Tip-Off

