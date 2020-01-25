Aggressive guard play a key for ISU

Bolton’s 3-point percentage over the last seven games is 50 percent. Bolton is Iowa State’s best option to drive into the paint and be able to finish through contact.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

His proven ability to do that has opened things up for him on the perimeter.

“My driving ability has probably helped out a lot,” Bolton said. “Teams are playing me for the drive more but I’ve been working and my shot finally decided to fall. I’m just happy they’re going in.”

While Bolton can finish at the rim, Haliburton draws so much attention that he’s able to kick it out and find the open man.

Prohm has said since Haliburton was a freshman that he would always like Haliburton to take more shots and be more aggressive in that way because he’s the Cyclones’ best player but facilitating is in his DNA.

When Bolton is on and one of George Conditt, Solomon Young or Michael Jacobson is controlling the paint for Haliburton to get the ball to, it makes Iowa State’s offense that much better.

“When he plays well and we have a post presence, we’re hard to guard,” Haliburton said. “Teams can load up on me all they want, when those other two things happen, we’re good.”