WAVERLY – Janesville’s Tori Hazard and Waverly-Shell Rock’s Payton Draper were two players that college coaches knew plenty about.
Hazard and Draper earned all-state honors during their standout prep careers.
And Wartburg College coach Bob Amsberry envisioned his powerhouse women’s basketball program as being the perfect fit for both players.
“Those were two of our top recruits,” Amsberry said. “I felt at the time that it was really unfortunate that we lost them both. Those were two really talented recruits in our backyard.”
Fortunately for Amsberry, Hazard and Draper had second thoughts and transferred to Wartburg for their sophomore seasons.
Both players, along with fellow transfer Amanda Brainerd, are among the newcomers who have played important roles for a Knights team that is off to another strong start.
Wartburg, ranked 23rd in NCAA Division III, is 8-2 overall and 3-0 in American Rivers Conference play.
The transfers have been a welcome addition after the Knights lost a majority of their top players from teams that advanced to the NCAA Division III Final Four in 2016 and 2018.
“Tori and Payton are both really good players and we knew that coming into the season,” Amsberry said. “I feel like both of them are just scratching the surface of how good they will be.”
Hazard, a 5-foot-10 sophomore forward, is averaging 9.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game as a starter for the Knights. She scored a season-high 20 points against Coe.
“Tori is one of the best athletes we’ve ever had,” Amsberry said. “She is really gifted – she’s quick, strong and athletic. She fills the stat sheet in a lot of ways. She can score, she rebounds, she blocks shots, she gets steals. She is a dynamic player. She is really unselfish and is a good passer who makes the players around her a lot better.”
Hazard transferred to Wartburg after averaging 9.6 points per game as a freshman for Simpson College.
“I love it here at Wartburg – it’s been great,” Hazard said. “I love the environment and the team. The girls really helped me adapt when I came in here. It’s great to be a part of this program. The coaches have built a winning culture here and they push us to be the best we can be.”
Draper, a 6-foot-1 sophomore, is averaging 5.5 points and 2.1 rebounds per game as a key player off the bench for the Knights. She scored a season-high 10 points against Illinois Wesleyan.
“Payton is unique because she’s 6-1 and played point guard in high school. We have her playing as a post player,” Amsberry said. “She can handle the ball and help break the press. She can function really well on the perimeter, but she’s also really good inside. Her ability to play multiple positions and impact the game in a lot of different ways is pretty exciting. She’s learning how to be a post player and she’s coming along really nicely.”
Draper played for NCAA Division II school Wayne State as a freshman.
“I was really considering going to Wartburg when I was in high school and I am very thankful that Coach Amsberry gave me another chance to come here,” Draper said. “The girls on the team at Wartburg have been great. It’s been a really easy transition. I played AAU ball with Tori Hazard for a year, and a bunch of us have played together before, so that definitely helps. And it’s been so nice being back home – it’s awesome.”
Playing a different position has been an adjustment for Draper.
“I’m definitely learning a lot and I definitely have a lot more to learn,” she said. “The coaches have been working with me on learning how to play close to the basket. I’m used to handling the ball and distributing, but now I’m learning about boxing out and trying to rebound. It’s a new role for me and a totally different part of the game than what I’m used to. But I’m actually enjoying it and it’s been fun for me to play a new position.”
The Knights have a balanced offensive attack with their top eight scorers averaging between 5 and 12 points per game.
“We have a lot of players who can step up and contribute,” Hazard said. “We have great chemistry on this team – everyone plays well together and gets along great. We’re still getting used to how everyone plays and we know we can be way better than we’ve played. We’re excited to see what happens.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.