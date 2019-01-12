AMES -- Iowa State gave itself a chance to upend 11th-ranked Texas Saturday afternoon at Hilton Coliseum.
The 20th-ranked Cyclones (13-3, 3-1) put the ball in the hands of senior star Bridget Carleton with time running out. She got the ball at the top of the key with eight seconds left, drove to her left and pulled up for a 12-foot jump shot.
The shot rimmed out, and Texas (14-2, 4-0) hung on for a 64-62 win.
“We wanted to get the ball to Bridget in the middle, which we ended up getting it where we wanted to get it,” Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly said.
“It’s a 12-foot shot that’s open. And it didn’t go in. That’s the way this game is.”
Carleton was just 1-for-10 from the field in the first half, but heated up and finished with 20 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals.
“It’s my fourth year here and I’ve had my fair share of not-efficient shooting nights,” Carleton said. “If I’m missing shots, they’re bound to fall in the second half. I’m going to take the shots that are open and take the shots I know I can hit.”
As a team, Iowa State struggled in the third quarter. The Longhorns outscored the Cyclones 23-16 in the quarter and at one point led by 13.
But the Cyclones battled back and got themselves back in the game.
“We played really hard,” Carleton said. “We only gave up six offensive rebounds to a team that rebounds really well. We battled on the boards, we did our job to come back and give ourselves a chance. You can’t take that away from us.”
Kristin Scott had 15 points and nine rebounds for Iowa State. The Cyclones only shot 34 percent from the field as a team.
“I think you always have to give their team credit,” Fennelly said. “Their defense was very, very good, especially around the rim.”
Even though the Cyclones lost, Carleton is taking away at least one positive.
“We’re right there,” Carleton said. “We lost to the No. 11 team in the country by two points. This is just going to motivate us even more because we are so close.”
