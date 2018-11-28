VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Ciara Duffy made five 3-pointers and scored 17 points, Allison Arens added three 3-pointers and 11 points and South Dakota beat No. 23 Iowa State 64-59 on Wednesday night.
The Cyclones rallied from an 18-point fourth-quarter deficit to pull within three points with 1:19 remaining, but Madison McKeever's free throws with 14 seconds left sealed it for South Dakota.
Hannah Sjerven had 10 points and 10 rebounds for South Dakota (6-1), which hosted Iowa State for the first time since 1984.
South Dakota knocked down six 3-pointers in the second quarter, outscoring Iowa State 22-9 for a 35-18 halftime advantage.
Madison Wise made three 3-pointers and scored a season-high 19 points for Iowa State (5-1), which entered one of just 37 unbeaten teams in Division I. Bridget Carleton added 14 points on 5-of-19 shooting. Iowa State returns home to play Arkansas on Sunday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
Wise scored 10 straight during ISU's 15-0 fourth-quarter run.
