AMES (AP) — Kristin Scott scored 15 points in the third quarter, another 10 in the fourth and finished with 29 and No. 22 Iowa State pulled away from West Virginia for its fourth-straight win, 77-61 on Saturday night.
Bridget Carleton had 12 of her 23 points in the first half when the Cyclones (18-5, 8-3 Big 12 Conference) took a 33-26 lead. Iowa State scored 20 points in the first quarter but struggled in the second, making just 3 of 13 shots but keeping the lead by making 7 of 9 from the foul line.
After Ashley Joens, who had 11 points, opened the scoring in the second half, Scott scored the next seven to cap an 11-0 run going back to the closing seconds of the first half. The run pushed the lead to 42-26. Scott had three 3-pointers in the third quarter, which ended with the Cyclones on top 61-37.
Scott, who leads the Big 12 in field-goal percentage (67) and 3-point percentage (58) in conference games, finished 12 of 17 from the field and 3 of 7 from distance.
The Cyclones shot 59 percent in the second half.
Carleton had 12 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and two blocks.
Madisen Smith had a career-high 24 points with five 3-pointers for the Mountaineers (16-6, 7-4), who had their four-game win streak snapped.
Iowa St. 77, W. Virginia 61
WEST VIRGINIA (16-6) — Ekhelar 1-1 0-0 2, Davenport 6-11 0-0 14, Martin 2-15 2-2 6, Rudd 3-5 1-2 8, Smith 9-18 1-3 24, Jordan 1-3 0-0 3, Niblack 1-4 2-2 4, Staples 0-4 0-0 0, Totals 23-61 6-9 61.
IOWA ST. (18-5) — Wise 1-7 2-2 4, Scott 12-17 2-3 29, Carleton 6-12 9-10 23, Joens 5-9 0-0 11, Middleton 1-5 2-4 4, Burkhall 0-1 2-2 2, Camber 0-0 0-0 0, Nezerwa 2-5 0-1 4, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-56 17-22 77.
W. Virginia 14 12 11 24 — 61
Iowa St. 20 13 28 16 — 77
3-point goals — West Virginia 9-27 (Davenport 2-6, Martin 0-6, Rudd 1-2, Smith 5-10, Jordan 1-2, Staples 0-1), Iowa St. 6-23 (Wise 0-5, Scott 3-7, Carleton 2-5, Joens 1-4, Middleton 0-1, Nezerwa 0-1). Assists — West Virginia 12 (Smith 4), Iowa St. 18 (Carleton 7). Fouled out — none. Rebounds — West Virginia 33 (Niblack 8), Iowa St. 39 (Carleton 12). Total fouls — West Virginia 22, Iowa St. 12. Technical foul — Iowa St. Nezerwa 1.A — 10,408.
