AMES (AP) — Bridget Carleton and Ines Nezerwa had 15 points each and Iowa State dominated throughout to beat No. 24 Miami 75-52 in the Preseason WNIT championship game on Sunday.
Carleton was named the tournament MVP while Madison Wise also made the all-tournament team.
Iowa State pulled away to its largest lead with a 14-2 run to get to 70-44 on Nezerwa’s layup with 5:38 left in the game.
The Cyclones (4-0) scored 12 straight near the end of the first quarter to lead 24-18 and never trailed again. The Hurricanes cut the deficit to 30-27 with 2:31 left in the first half, but Iowa State scored seven straight to close the half up 10 and mostly led by double digits the rest of the way.
“It’s cool to win a championship – preseason or postseason,” Carleton said. “Obviously, every game is important but the fact we won, step-by-step, four games in a row to win a tournament is really special.”
Miami made just 2 of 20 from 3-point range and 20 of 64 (31.3 percent) overall from the field.
“We talked about winning four quarters,” Cyclone coach Bill Fennelly said. “We did that today for the first time in a long time. That’s a tribute to the kids. You just keep playing. I thought our team today did that for the first time maybe all season.”
Iowa State sent a message to the rest of the women’s basketball world that this isn’t the same Cyclone team that failed to make the NCAA Tournament last season.
“This team is completely different than last year’s team,” Fennelly said. “It is completely different than maybe any team we’ve had here in 10 years. You can just see it. You see it on the bench. You see it in practice. You see just the way they really, really do care about one another and enjoy playing together.
“Obviously, when you’re winning, everything’s easier. We’ll see when we get beat and how they act.”
