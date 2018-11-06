IOWA CITY — Iowa tuned up for its regular-season women’s basketball opener with a 102-54 romp over Dakota Wesleyan Tuesday in exhibition action.
The Hawkeyes raced to a 52-25 halftime lead.
Five players finished in double figures for Iowa, which shot 63 percent overall and 50 percent (11-for-22) from 3-point range. Megan Gustafson led the Hawkeyes with 22 points on 11-for-12 shooting. Makenzie Meyer added 19 behind a 5-for-9 game from 3-point range, Alexis Sevillian finished with 17, Monika Czinano added 16 and Hannah Stewart had 15 points.
Stewart also had 13 rebounds and Gustafson 12 and Iowa had 33 assists. Meyer and Sevillian had eight apiece and Tania Davis seven.
The Hawkeyes kick off the regular season at 7 p.m. Friday when Oral Roberts visits Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Iowa 102, Dak. Wesleyan 54
DAKOTA WESLEYAN (54) — Karst 3-9 0-0 7, Carr 7-20 0-0 16, Osthus 2-6 2-2 6, Mathews 3-6 0-0 9, Cheeseman 3-15 0-0 8, Halling 1-9 0-0 2, Mork 0-0 0-0 0, Kirk 0-4 0-0 0, Schuh 0-0 0-0 0, Buchholz 0-0 0-0 0, Parsley 1-2 0-0 2, O’Malley 0-1 0-0 0, Travis 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 22-77 2-2 54.
IOWA (102) — Stewart 6-11 3-5 15, Gustafson 11-12 0-0 22, Meyer 6-10 2-4 19, Sevellian 6-7 2-3 17, Davis 0-3 0-0 0, Taiwo 3-5 0-0 8, Dzinano 8-14 0-0 16, Valino Ramos 1-1 0-0 2, Cook 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 42-67 7-12 102.
Halftime — Iowa 52, Dakota Wesleyan 25. 3-point goals — Dakota Wesleyan 8-34 (Karst 1-4, Carr 2-11, Osthus 0-1, Mathews 3-5, Cheeseman 2-9, Halling 0-2, O’Malley 0-1, Travis 0-1). Iowa 11-22 (Meyer 5-9, Sevellian 3-4, Davis 0-3, Taiwo 2-3, Cook 1-3). Rebounds — Dakota Wesleyan 33 (Carr 7, Halling 7), Iowa 49 (Stewart 13). Assists — Dakota Wesleyan 12 (Karst 3, Osthus 3, Mathews 3), Iowa 33 (Meyer 8, Sevellian 8). Turnovers — Dakota Wesleyan 11 (four with two), Iowa 14 (Sevellian 3, Davis 3). Total fouls — Dakota Wesleyan 13, Iowa 5. Fouled out — none.
