BIMINI, Bahamas (AP) — Megan Gustafson had 28 points and 16 rebounds, and No. 12 Iowa rallied from a 24-point deficit and beat No. 25 West Virginia 84-81 on Friday in the Junkanoo Jam to remain undefeated.

The win marks the biggest comeback for Iowa (5-0) under coach Lisa Bluder. Iowa plays Florida State in the title game Saturday.

Gustafson was 12 of 17 from the field. Makenzie Meyer made four 3-pointers and finished with 20 points for Iowa. Tania Davis scored 15 points, including a career-high 13 free throws. Alexis Sevillian chipped in with 13 points.

Kysre Gondrezick scored 22 points for West Virginia, and Naomi Davenport added 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Gustafson converted a three-point play to give Iowa its first lead of the second half, 78-77, with 49.4 seconds to play. Gustafson added another bucket and Davis made two free throws to make it a five-point lead with 38.7 seconds left. Gondrezick hit a 3-pointer with 11.8 seconds remaining.

West Virginia built a 48-29 halftime lead but Iowa outscored the Mountaineers 29-12 in the fourth.

