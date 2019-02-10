COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Megan Gustafson had 19 of her 29 points in the second half when No. 16 Iowa pulled away for a 78-52 win over Ohio State on Sunday.
Kathleen Doyle added 16 points for the Hawkeyes (19-5, 10-3 Big Ten), who have won three straight and eight of the last nine.
Gustafson also had 16 rebounds for her 77th career double-double, tying the conference record with former Ohio State star Jantel Lavender.
Iowa led 31-27 at the half. Gustafson opened the second-half with a three-point play and had 15 points in the quarter to help the Hawkeyes take a 58-37 lead.
Iowa shot 69 percent in the second half.
