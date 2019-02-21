BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Bendu Yeaney scored with 3.8 seconds left and blocked a potential game-winning shot to lift Indiana to a 75-73 upset of No. 10 Iowa on Thursday night.
With the game tied at 73, she drove for go-ahead basket. Tania Davis tried a 3 at the buzzer that Yeaney blocked to snap a four-game skid for the Hoosiers (18-10, 7-9 Big Ten).
Iowa (21-6, 12-4) fell a game behind conference leader Maryland with two games left in the regular season.
Indiana trailed 49-33 before outscoring the Hawkeyes 42-24 over the final 15 minutes.
Megan Gustafson, the nation's leading scorer, finished with 26 points and 12 rebounds to lead Iowa. Kathleen Doyle added 17 points and nine assists.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.