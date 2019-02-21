Try 1 month for 99¢

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Bendu Yeaney scored with 3.8 seconds left and blocked a potential game-winning shot to lift Indiana to a 75-73 upset of No. 10 Iowa on Thursday night.

With the game tied at 73, she drove for go-ahead basket. Tania Davis tried a 3 at the buzzer that Yeaney blocked to snap a four-game skid for the Hoosiers (18-10, 7-9 Big Ten).

Iowa (21-6, 12-4) fell a game behind conference leader Maryland with two games left in the regular season.

Indiana trailed 49-33 before outscoring the Hawkeyes 42-24 over the final 15 minutes.

Megan Gustafson, the nation's leading scorer, finished with 26 points and 12 rebounds to lead Iowa. Kathleen Doyle added 17 points and nine assists.

