IOWA CITY (AP) — Megan Gustafson scored 32 points with 12 rebounds and No. 14 Iowa rolled past Robert Morris 92-63 on Sunday.
Gustafson, who came in shooting 75 percent, made 13 of 15 shots against the Colonials (1-6) and hit all six of her free throws while posting her 61st double-double. Hannah Stewart scored 16 points with nine boards as the senior pair, who combine for over 36 points per game, dominated down low with the Hawkeyes (5-2) owning points in the paint 56-20. Makenzie Meyer added 12 points as Iowa shot 64 percent.
Nneka Ezeigbo led Robert Morris with 13 points.
Gustafson scored 10 points in a 16-2 run to lead by 12 after first quarter. The Colonials got within four midway through the third with a 16-6 run but Iowa outscored Robert Morris 25-5 in the final period, holding the Colonials to 2-of-9 shooting and forcing seven turnovers while making 9 of 14 shots.
