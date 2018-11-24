BIMINI, Bahamas (AP) — Nausia Woolfolk scored 15 of her career-high 25 points in the second half to help Florida State beat No. 12 Iowa 71-67 on Saturday night in the championship game of the Junkanoo Jam.
Tania Davis was fouled as she hit a 3-pointer that trimmed Iowa's deficit to 69-67 with 5.7 seconds left but she missed the free throw. Myers grabbed the rebound, was fouled and hit both free throws to cap the scoring.
Davis led the Hawkeyes (4-1) with 22 points, including 17 in the second half, and six assists. Megan Gustafson had 16 points, on 8 of 8 shooting, and eight rebounds and Hannah Stewart added 14 points and nine rebounds.
Woolfolk made 8 of 11 from the free-throw line, where Florida State (6-1) outscored Iowa 14-3. The Hawkeyes, who came in averaging 20.5 free-throw attempts per game, shot just four free throws Saturday.
Friday
IOWA 84, WEST VIRGINIA 81: Megan Gustafson had 28 points and 16 rebounds, and No. 12 Iowa rallied from a 24-point deficit and beat No. 25 West Virginia 84-81 on Friday in the Junkanoo Jam.
The win marks the biggest comeback for Iowa under coach Lisa Bluder.
Gustafson was 12 of 17 from the field. Makenzie Meyer made four 3-pointers and finished with 20 points for Iowa. Tania Davis scored 15 points, including a career-high 13 free throws. Alexis Sevillian chipped in with 13 points.
Gustafson converted a three-point play to give Iowa its first lead of the second half, 78-77, with 49.4 seconds to play. Gustafson added another bucket and Davis made two free throws to make it a five-point lead with 38.7 seconds left. Gondrezick hit a 3-pointer with 11.8 seconds remaining.
