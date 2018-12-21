DES MOINES (AP) — Megan Gustafson scored 19 of her 44 points in the fourth quarter and No. 16 Iowa pulled away from Drake for a 91-82 win on Friday night.
After Drake's Sammie Bachrodt tied the game at 70 with a 3-pointer 90 seconds into the fourth quarter, Gustafson scored six points in an 8-0 run to put the Hawkeyes up for good. Her basket with 1:27 to play put the lead at 14 points. Iowa outscored Drake 23-15 in the fourth quarter.
Gustafson also had 14 rebounds, her 10th double-double of the season and 65th of her career. She passed No. 2 scorer Cindy Haugejorde and pulled within nine points of All Disterhoft's all-time career scoring mark of 2,102 set in 2017.
Tania Davis and Hannah Stewart added 14 points apiece for the Hawkeyes (9-2), who swept state rivals Iowa State, Drake and Northern Iowa for the second straight season.
Becca Hittner had a career high 32 points for the Bulldogs (8-4), 16 in the first quarter that ended with Iowa on top 26-23.
