AMES -- Iowa State tuned up for Big 12 Conference play with an 86-61 rout of Bucknell in a college women's basketball game Saturday.
Five players scored in double figures for the Cyclones (10-2), led by Bridget Carleton with 19 points and Ines Nezerwa with a career-best 18.
Iowa State led just 17-15 after the opening quarter, but heated up in the second period and pulled out to a 45-21 halftime lead.
The Cyclones held Bucknell (9-3) to 20-for-70 shooting in the contest and outrebounded the Bison 46-36.
Iowa State hosts Kansas State Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. to tip off the Big 12 season.
