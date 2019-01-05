LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Bridget Carleton scored 33 points on 11 of 17 shooting, moving up two spots on Iowa State's all-time top 10 scoring list, and the No. 25 Cyclones defeated Kansas State 82-73 on Saturday.
Kristin Scott had a perfect day shooting going 7-for-7 with three 3-pointers for 17 points for the Cyclones (12-2, 2-0 Big 12). Carleton moved up to seventh on the career list with her 29th 20-point game.
Iowa State, which has won six straight, outscored the Jayhawks 22-12 in the second quarter to lead 39-29 at the half. The Cyclones were 5 of 10 from 3-point range and shot 57 percent overall in the first half.
They stretched the lead to 17 after three quarters and 21 early in the fourth quarter before Kansas raced back. An 8-0 run, followed by a 10-0, had the Jayhawks within 63-71 when Kylee Kopatich hit a 3-pointer with 3:14 to play. Kopatich had a 3 on the next possession to make it a seven-point deficit but the Jayhawks couldn't stay hot and Iowa State made 9 of 10 from the foul line in the final 2½ minutes.
Christalah Lyons led Kansas (10-2, 0-1) with a career-high 24 points. The Jayhawks were off to their best start since opening 13-1 eight seasons back and had won seven straight at home before losing their seventh-straight to Iowa State.
