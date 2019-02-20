NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Bridget Carleton had 28 points and 10 rebounds to help No. 20 Iowa State beat Oklahoma 91-70 on Wednesday, the Cyclones' first victory over the Sooners in Norman, Okla., since the 2013-14 season.
Carleton was 11 of 17 from the field, including 4 of 8 3-pointers while tallying her ninth double-double of the season and the 18th of her career. She also had three assists and two steals.
Kristin Scott added 16 points, Madison Wise had 14, Ashley Joens chipped in 13 and Alexa Middleton finished with 10 for Iowa State (20-6, 10-4).
Shaina Pellington led Oklahoma (6-19, 2-12) with 14 points.
The game was tied 29-29 in the second quarter before the Cyclones went on a 14-3 run capped by Middleton jumper at the buzzer that sent Iowa State to intermission with a 43-32 edge.
The Cyclones then hit 66 percent of their shots in the third period and blew out to a 74-53 victory.
Iowa State is in second place in the Big 12 behind Baylor. The Cyclones host the No. 1-ranked Bears Saturday at 3 p.m.
