AMES -- Iowa State women’s basketball coach Bill Fennelly made a poster before the season that showed the Cyclones' home record every season since he became the coach in 1995.
The poster showed a lot of home records like 15-1 and 14-2 that have helped Iowa State routinely rank among the top three nationally in attendance.
Last season, the Cyclones went 7-8 at Hilton Coliseum.
“If you look at what our players have done over those years, and then you look at last year, if that doesn’t upset you ... then you don’t belong here, and you don’t belong in that locker room,” Fennelly said.
“I had that discussion with Bridget (Carleton), Meredith (Burkhall) and Alexa (Middleton) ahead of time and they’re completely on board with it and understand it. When you have buy-in from that group, then it makes it a little easier for the rest of them to buy in.”
This season, Iowa State has already matched last year’s home win total. The Cyclones are a perfect 7-0 after beating No. 25 Drake (8-3) 86-81 Sunday afternoon in Hilton.
“We talked about it more than we probably should’ve,” Fennelly said. “Everyone knows in college basketball that home court advantage is a big deal, but I think it’s unique in women’s college basketball because not every home court advantage is like ours because of the fans. There is even a greater obligation to go play knowing the other team sometimes plays even better because they don’t play in front of crowds like this very often.
“I wanted them to see it, so I made a poster where you could visually look at 15-1 at home, or whatever and then what we did last year. I’m not a big goal guy, ‘Hey we’re going to win this many games.’ But I have pounded it in their head that we are going to be a better home team"
The crowd of 10,923 on Sunday was electric from start to finish. Drake had a contigent of fans, as well, and when the teams went on runs, Hilton got louder and louder.
“We have one of the best environments in college basketball and that’s really exciting,” Carleton said. “We don’t want to lose here, and we love our fans and we love the passion they have for us and we just want to reciprocate that. It shows a lot about our team this year and what it means to us and how important the fans are.”
Carleton took over the game after a slow first quarter. Carleton only scored four points in that opening period, and Drake made seven 3-pointers in the first quarter.
Then Carleton took off. She finished with 31 points, eight rebounds, four assists, four steals and one block. She also had seven turnovers and five fouls.
“When you look at her stat line – she offensive rebounds, she got to the free-throw line, she turned the ball over seven times,” Fennelly said. “When everyone is standing there saying, ‘Bridget go do something,’ you’re going to turn the ball over.
"She was the best player in the game that willed her team to win. You’re talking about a kid that played 39 minutes at a pace that’s incredible at both ends of the floor. She’s a stat stuffer and she wants that responsibility.”
Each team went on a number of runs during the game.
Iowa City native Ashley Joens kept Iowa State in the game in the first quarter with eight points when Drake couldn’t miss from beyond the arch. And Joens started an Iowa State run in the fourth quarter with back-to-back 3-pointers followed by a layup for eight quick points. The freshman finished with 16 points on 7-for-8 shooting and three rebounds.
“She was good,” Fennelly said. “You’re talking about a kid that at this point last year was playing Waterloo East or West High School, scoring 35 points and she was bored. She never wavers.
"We have coached her really, really hard – almost too hard at times. But she can handle it. I took her out early in the game because she made two really bad defensive mistakes but responded by scoring eight points in the quarter. We challenged her, and she was ready to go.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.