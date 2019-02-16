AMES (AP) — Bridget Carleton scored 24 points, Kristin Scott added 17 with 12 rebounds and No. 18 Iowa State rolled to an 89-67 win over Oklahoma State on Saturday.
Alexa Middleton had 15 points and Ashley Joens 14 for the Hawkeyes (19-6, 9-3 Big 12 Conference), who improved to 15-1 at home for their first-ever sweep of the Cowgirls.
Carleton had 14 points in the first half when Iowa took a 51-39 lead. She now has 1,914 points, putting her 235 points behind all-time leading scorer Angie Welle. Carleton also had seven rebounds as the Cyclones won the rebound battle 43-29.
Meredith Burkhall had 10 points on 5-for-5 shooting as Iowa State finished at 49 percent for the game despite an 8-for-20 third quarter.
Vivian Gray scored 31 points — two off her career high — for Oklahoma State (13-11, 4-9).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.