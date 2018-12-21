AMES -- Iowa State showed what it looks like when it’s at full strength Friday night in Hilton Coliseum.
It was impressive.
The Cyclones (10-2) beat down Eastern Illinois (6-6) 101-53 as guard Lindell Wigginton and forward Solomon Young returned to the Cyclone lineup from injury.
“My biggest focus was finishing the right way,” Iowa State coach Steve Prohm said. “We had good moments in the first half. Then, in the second half, we picked it up and expanded the lead.
"We got Solomon some extended minutes and gave Lindell an opportunity to be out there. It was a good finish to the semester.”
Wigginton finished with 15 points, four rebounds and three assists returning from a foot injury he suffered in the first game.
Wigginton showcased his ability to get to the paint at will, shooting 5 of 7 from inside the arch and 5 of 7 from the free throw line. The only offensive area where Wigginton struggled was from the 3-point line where he went 0-for-5. Last season, he shot better than 40 percent from 3-point range.
“I think it felt normal,” the sophomore said after the game. “I just have to stay in the gym and try to get my rhythm on my shot back.”
Wigginton is a bona fide scorer -- it’s what he is wired to do. But he also has to play the point guard position at times, something he did well this game. When he drove and drew defenders, he kicked it out to the open man, something he didn’t always do last season.
“Lindell played hard and got a lot of guys open shots -- even if they didn’t make them, he made the right play,” senior Marial Shayok said. “It was good to have him back.”
As a team, Iowa State assisted on 28 of the team's 39 made baskets and only had five turnovers.
“That’s the best stat,” Prohm said. “I think this team has grown to where they’re moving the basketball. We have to cut, and we have to move after a pass. We don’t even have to run plays. You have to cut, you have to move, and you have to make the extra pass, you have to get a paint touch -- I thought they did that. I thought the guys were selfless.
“This was a game where you could go get your (numbers) if they wanted, but they didn’t. Marial had 23 points on 13 shots. The great thing about Marial’s stat line is he had three assists and one turnover. It was good to get a lot of guys in there and we were efficient offensively.”
Freshman Talen Horton-Tucker led Iowa State with eight assists and only one turnover. He also had eight points and five rebounds.
Every Iowa State player who played more than five minutes scored at least one basket.
This was Iowa State’s final game before break and before the Cyclones open Big 12 play at Oklahoma State on Jan. 2.
It’ll give Wigginton and Young time to get their legs back under them and it’s a welcome break for the guys who have been playing.
“I’ll still be working out (over the break),” Wigginton said. “I don’t have time for rest. The time I was out, that was my rest. I have to get home, get in the gym and spend time with my family. I’ll be in the gym because I have to get my rhythm back and get my conditioning better.”
