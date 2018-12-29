IOWA CITY (AP) — It had been more than three decades since Iowa had last finished its non-conference team schedule undefeated.
But the 24th-ranked Hawkeyes will resume Big Ten play next week at 0-2 in the league — and coming off one of their ugliest wins in years.
Tyler Cook scored 19 points with 12 rebounds for his fourth double-double in seven games and 24th-ranked Iowa held off lowly Bryant 72-67 on Saturday night.
Jordan Bohannon had 17 points for the Hawkeyes (11-2), who swept their out of league opponents for the first time since 1986-87.
“It’s great,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “But we recognize what’s coming.”
Iowa hardly looked like it was ready for what’s coming.
The pesky Bulldogs (3-8) pestered the Hawkeyes with a slow tempo — and even tied it at 66-all with 3:08 left. Cook gave Iowa the lead back with a layup, and the Hawkeyes forced a subsequent shot-clock violation.
Bryant’s Adam Grant then missed an open look at a potential game-tying 3 with 24 seconds left, and Bohannon sealed it at the free throw line.
Bryant showed it was ready to give the Hawkeyes a game from the get-go, as Grant scored 12 of the Bulldogs’ first 13 points — and buried a 3 at the buzzer — to help keep them within 43-34 at the break.
The Bulldogs then opened the second half on a 10-2 run to get within a point of Iowa’s lead, and Grant’s 3 with 5:37 left cut the lead to 64-62. Joe Kasperzyk then tied it up on a layup.
“They made some really tough shots. They’ve got some really good guards,” Bohannon said of the Bulldogs. “They ran some stuff that we weren’t ready for...they slowed the game down and they did a lot of different things.”
Grant had 20 of his 23 points in the opening 20 minutes for Bryant. The Bulldogs hit 10 3s after shooting just 27.8 percent entering play.
“The kid Grant can really play,” McCaffery said.
Iowa travels to Purdue on Thursday.
Iowa 72, Bryant 67
BRYANT (3-8) — Townes 2-7 1-2 5, Hawkins 2-4 2-2 7, Grant 9-20 0-0 23, Johnson 5-10 2-3 16, McHugh 1-4 0-1 2, Harding 0-1 1-2 1, Carroll 0-0 0-0 0, Kasperzyk 6-12 1-2 13. Totals 25-58 7-12 67.
IOWA (11-2) — Cook 5-8 9-13 19, N.Baer 4-9 2-4 12, Moss 3-7 0-0 7, Bohannon 5-12 2-2 17, Wieskamp 3-7 3-6 10, Kriener 0-0 2-2 2, Dailey 1-3 0-0 2, McCaffery 0-0 3-4 3. Totals 21-46 21-31 72.
Halftime — Iowa 43-34. 3-point goals — Bryant 10-26 (Grant 5-12, Johnson 4-9, Hawkins 1-1, Kasperzyk 0-1, Townes 0-1, McHugh 0-2), Iowa 9-25 (Bohannon 5-12, N.Baer 2-4, Moss 1-3, Wieskamp 1-5, Dailey 0-1). Fouled out — Townes. Rebounds — Bryant 30 (Hawkins 7), Iowa 31 (Cook 12). Assists — Bryant 10 (Kasperzyk, Harding, Townes 2), Iowa 16 (Cook 6). Total fouls — Bryant 23, Iowa 13.
