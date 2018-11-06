AMES — The Iowa State men’s basketball team took care of business Tuesday in Hilton Coliseum, dispatching Alabama State 79-53.
It wasn’t always pretty with plenty of newcomers in a rotation that featured four true freshmen, two sophomores, a junior and two seniors. But at times, the Cyclones were very good.
Midway through the second half, coach Steve Prohm ran with a lineup that included freshmen George Conditt, Tyrese Haliburton and Zion Griffin with sophomores Lindell Wigginton and Terrence Lewis.
That lineup electrified Hilton. Iowa State went on a 19-5 run from the under-12 timeout mark in the second half to the 5:22 mark. The run included a thunderous dunk from Griffin, an and-one from Conditt and a 3-pointer from Haliburton.
“(Getting Hilton going like that) was crazy,” Haliburton said. “I don’t know how to put it into words. I’ve been waiting for that moment since I signed here.”
Haliburton scored 12 points on 5-for-6 shooting. He also had three rebounds, four assists and four steals in 29 minutes.
“I think (Haliburton) embodies what I want in this program,” Prohm said. “He has personality, character, charisma and the ability to make people better. He did some things out there tonight that I hadn’t seen before in the recruiting process or in practice – his dad had been telling me he can do that stuff.
“I thought the couple things in transition – those are high-level plays. I’ve seen good guards. Those are high-level plays. He was really good.”
Iowa State was led by sophomore Lindell Wigginton, who returned to school after testing the NBA waters. Wigginton took on more of a floor general role, so his scoring output wasn’t off the charts, but he had 13 points, five rebounds and three assists in 24 minutes.
“I thought he did a good job,” Prohm said. “I thought he was great in the stretch where we made the big run. Tomorrow, when we sit down to watch tape, there will be areas where I challenge him to grow in.
“My biggest thing with him is, ‘We’re not going back to last year. We’re not doing that. We’re going to grow, we’re going to be better. You’re too special of a player.’ I think he understood that.”
Virginia transfer Marial Shayok started the game 3-for-3 from the field and 2-for-2 from 3-point range. He finished with 14 points, six rebounds and three assists in 28 minutes.
“The work that I put in last year – I envisioned (this moment) for a whole year,” Shayok said. “It felt good being out there again.”
Nebraska transfer Michael Jacobson led the Cyclones with 17 points and seven rebounds in 26 minutes.
Iowa State returns to action on Friday when it hosts Missouri.
Iowa St. 79, Alabama St. 53
ALABAMA ST. (0-1) — Gosier 1-2 0-0 2, Johnson 1-4 0-2 2, Davis 0-3 0-0 0, Ewuosho 1-7 1-4 3, Freeman-Daniels 4-11 0-0 11, Pichardo 3-5 0-0 6, Jones 1-2 0-0 3, Gee 5-10 1-2 15, Ross 2-8 2-2 7, Rogers 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 20-55 4-10 53.
IOWA ST. (1-0) — Jacobson 7-9 2-3 17, Wigginton 5-11 0-0 13, Weiler-Babb 2-5 0-0 5, Horton-Tucker 3-12 0-0 6, Shayok 6-10 0-1 14, Griffin 1-5 0-0 2, Conditt 1-1 3-3 5, Haliburton 5-6 0-0 12, Lewis 2-8 0-0 5, Steyer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-67 5-7 79.
Halftime—Iowa St. 36-23. 3-point goals—Alabama St. 9-26 (Gee 4-7, Freeman-Daniels 3-7, Jones 1-1, Ross 1-5, Gosier 0-1, Ewuosho 0-2, Davis 0-3), Iowa St. 10-26 (Wigginton 3-6, Haliburton 2-3, Shayok 2-3, Jacobson 1-1, Weiler-Babb 1-1, Lewis 1-4, Griffin 0-3, Horton-Tucker 0-5). Fouled out—none. Rebounds—Alabama St. 28 (Johnson 11), Iowa St. 37 (Jacobson 7). Assists—Alabama St. 11 (Davis 4), Iowa St. 20 (Haliburton, Weiler-Babb, Horton-Tucker 4). Total fouls—Alabama St. 17, Iowa St. 14.
