AMES — Iowa State’s upperclassmen led the way Monday at Hilton Coliseum as the Cyclones beat Texas Southern 85-73 for a 3-0 start to the season.
Senior Marial Shayok scored a career-high 26 points. He also had five rebounds, two assists and two blocks.
Senior Nick Weiler-Babb recorded a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds. He also had five assists.
Lastly, junior Michael Jacobson had 16 points on 6-for-10 shooting and pulled down eight rebounds.
In the middle of all that production, freshman Talen Horton-Tucker provided 26 points of his own.
“I look for the older guys to get going first and when I need to step up, I will,” Horton-Tucker said. “They’re here for a reason – everybody is good. I feel like we feed off the seniors’ energy and their performances.”
Horton-Tucker did feed off the older players as he had his breakout game for the Cyclones. At halftime he already had 16 points on five made 3-pointers.
“They were really good looks,” said Horton-Tucker said, who also had five rebounds and four steals. “They were pretty much the same looks I got that first game – the ones I didn’t hit. My teammates kept telling me, ‘Keep shooting, you’re going to make the them.’ Today, I made them.”
“He’s a good player, but he’s a freshman, though,” Iowa State coach Steve Prohm said. “He’s going to have good games and he’s going to have bad games and he’s going to be up and down at times.
“I think it’s everybody’s job to continue to give him great confidence. I think he’s grown on the defensive end – that’s the biggest thing. We had some guys struggle on ball-screen defense – I thought he was one of our better defenders. He made some good strides tonight.”
Four of the Cyclones’ five starters scored in double-figures, and freshman Tyrese Haliburton filled up the stat sheet with three points, nine rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals.
Iowa State only got one bench point — a free throw from Zion Griffin — but Prohm isn’t necessarily looking for a lot of bench scoring.
“We have our three to four primary scorers – one of them is out right now (Lindell Wigginton),” Prohm said. “And our post threats are out. The biggest thing I think is we have to make sure the right guys are shooting the shots.”
Iowa State next heads to the Maui Invitational in Hawaii where the Cyclones open against Arizona Monday.
Iowa St. 85, Texas Southern 73
TEXAS SOUTHERN (1-2) — Butler 3-9 0-0 6, Combs 6-12 3-3 16, Reed 5-10 4-5 15, C.McClelland 0-2 0-0 0, Armstrong 2-3 0-0 4, Dobbins 0-0 0-0 0, Hopkins 2-9 3-3 8, Bruce 3-10 2-2 10, Patterson 4-16 2-2 11, Jones 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 26-74 14-15 73.
IOWA ST. (3-0) — Jacobson 6-10 4-5 16, Haliburton 1-3 1-2 3, Weiler-Babb 3-6 6-8 13, Horton-Tucker 8-14 5-6 26, Shayok 10-20 5-7 26, Griffin 0-3 1-2 1, Conditt 0-0 0-0 0, Steyer 0-0 0-0 0, Lewis 0-2 0-0 0, Schuster 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-58 22-30 85.
Halftime—Iowa St. 48-35. 3-point goals—Texas Southern 7-28 (Bruce 2-7, Reed 1-1, Combs 1-1, Jones 1-3, Hopkins 1-4, Patterson 1-8, C.McClelland 0-2, Butler 0-2), Iowa St. 7-23 (Horton-Tucker 5-9, Weiler-Babb 1-2, Shayok 1-4, Jacobson 0-1, Haliburton 0-2, Lewis 0-2, Griffin 0-3). Fouled out—none. Rebounds—Texas Southern 33 (Reed 11), Iowa St. 45 (Weiler-Babb 13). Assists—Texas Southern 11 (Patterson 4), Iowa St. 12 (Weiler-Babb 5). Total fouls—Texas Southern 21, Iowa St. 15. Technical foul—Reed. A—13,787 (14,384).
