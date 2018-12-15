AMES -- Iowa State men’s basketball (8-2) won’t quite be at full strength Saturday in Des Moines when the Cyclones play Drake (6-1) in the Hy-Vee Classic.
Both Lindell Wigginton and Solomon Young will most likely be out once again. They could dress for the game, but likely wouldn’t play.
Prohm said earlier in the month that the goal was to have them ready for the Drake game. There wasn’t a setback, but Prohm wants to make sure they’re 100 percent healthy.
“He needs a seven-day window, which started Wednesday of feeling good,” Prohm said. “Once that’s the case, he’s ready to go. But he’s looked good.”
Wigginton and Young both returned to practice Wednesday when the team did full-contact half-court drills. It was both Wigginton’s and Young’s first contact-practice since their injuries.
Iowa State has played well so far this year and has played much more cohesively than last season. Prohm isn’t worried about Wigginton and Young’s return impacting the chemistry and what the Cyclones have going.
“I think Lindell will add a huge boost to our team,” Prohm said. “He makes our perimeter deeper. It gives an opportunity to rest Nick (Weiler-Babb) some more at times. Lindell obviously brings experience and great scoring to our team and another play maker.
“Solomon gives us the enforcer on the inside and around the basket that we need. We really could’ve used him against Iowa. Like I told all the guys, ‘What do you do with the minutes you get to get more minutes the next game?’”
The person who will impacted the most by Wigginton’s return is freshman guard Tyrese Haliburton, who has started his collegiate career as well as he could’ve asked. Haliburton has a 5:1 assist to turnover ratio, scores 8.4 points per game, 4.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds.
Haliburton will move to the bench to make room for Wigginton when he returns.
“We’ve talked about it,” Prohm said. “I’ve talked about it in individual meetings. Tyrese, he understands from a standpoint of when Lindell’s back, it’s not really roles changing, it’s at the end of the day, maybe a couple minutes here or there for several guys. That’s not that much. But obviously Lindell’s a good player and we need him, and he can help boost our team.”
Wigginton has been chomping at the bit to get back after missing nine straight games after injuring his foot in the season opener.
“It’s been hard (sitting out) because I want to play,” Wigginton said. “I learned a lot just watching the team – pace of play and that sort of thing. (Sitting) is for the better, but obviously I want to play.”
Prohm agrees with Wigginton.
“Lindell is really complimenting and congratulating Tyrese,” Prohm said. “I thought that showed a ton of growth from Lindell. They’re really close. They have a cool relationship – they’re good friends, they hang out all the time. Obviously, Lindell didn’t want to sit out nine games, but I think he’s learned a lot. I think it’s going to make him a better player when he gets back.”
Lindell has been impressed with what he’s seen from his teammates while he’s been sitting out.
“The sky’s the limit,” Wigginton said. “We’ve got a good team. We’ve got a deep team. The guys who come off the bench, they can come in and impact the game right away, so we’ve definitely got a deep team and it definitely helps guys get some (rest) once they come out of the game.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.