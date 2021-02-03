College basketball: Coe men and women sweep Wartburg

CEDAR RAPIDS – The second-ranked Wartburg College women could not overcome a poor shooting night as the Knights dropped their first game of the season Wednesday, 48-46, to Coe College.

Wartburg (7-1 overall, 2-1 American Rivers Conference) made just 16 of 60 shots and hit a season-low 5-of-29 from 3-point range.

Payton Draper led Wartburg with 10 points

In the men’s game, Coe forced overtime when Cael Schmitt scored with 21 seconds left to tie the game at 71-all.

The Kohawks quickly jumped out to a five-point lead advantage in OT and then sealed the victory when Schmitt and Ray Thrapp hit 5-of-6 free throws in the final 13 seconds.

The Knights were led by Jack Molstead’s season-best 18 points.

