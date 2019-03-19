IOWA CITY — Iowa and Cincinnati have played one another only once in the past 39 years and that was 14 years ago.
But when they meet on the court Friday in the opening round of the NCAA tournament, they won’t be complete strangers.
The head coaches definitely know one another. In fact, they already had arranged to have their teams play each other at the United Center in Chicago next season.
“Mick Cronin’s a real good friend of mine,’’ Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said of his counterpart in Friday’s 11:15 a.m. clash in Columbus, Ohio. “Excellent coach, great guy, tremendous defensive team. They pride themselves on defensive intensity.’’
The two coaches share a common bond in that both have been impacted by cancer in their private lives and donate a great deal of time to raising money for cancer research.
McCaffery’s lost both his parents to cancer and his son, Patrick, is a cancer survivor. Cronin’s mother died of blood cancer in 2005.
“Anything I’ve been able to do to help any of the cancer causes, I’ve tried to do,’’ Cronin said in a 2014 interview. “That is very close to my heart.’’
There also is a little bit of familiarity with some of Cincinnati’s players, especially star guard Jarron Cumberland.
Cumberland, a 6-foot-5 junior who leads the Bearcats in scoring, assists, steals and 3-point field goals, played against Iowa’s Tyler Cook on the AAU circuit and was a teammate of Cook in some camps while they were in high school.
The Hawkeyes also were one of many teams that tried to recruit Cumberland out of Wilmington, Ohio.
“Versatile,’’ McCaffery said of Cumberland. “And I think as good as he was then, he’s even better now. He’s really continued to improve, in particular as a scorer. He’s always been able to do a lot of things athletically at both ends but he’s really become an incredibly consistent player.’’
INTERNATIONAL ROSTER: Cumberland is one of only three Ohio natives on Cincinnati’s roster and the other two are walk-ons who have combined to play 22 minutes all season.
The Bearcats have a diverse international roster that includes two players from the Congo, one from Mali and one from the Virgin Islands.
HEAD START: Redshirt freshman Connor McCaffery planned to wait until after the basketball season is over to join the Iowa baseball team, but he got a bit of a head start over the weekend.
After the Hawkeyes bussed home from the Big Ten tournament in Chicago on Saturday morning, he made a pinch-hitting appearance for the Hawkeyes that afternoon, striking out in an 8-5 loss to Cal State-Northridge.
On Sunday, he played in both games of a doubleheader. He walked and stole a base as a pinch-hitter in Game 1 and started in left field in Game 2, collecting three hits, including a pair of doubles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.