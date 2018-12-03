CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls have fired coach Fred Hoiberg with the team stuck near the bottom of the standings.
The Bulls promoted associated head coach Jim Boylen to take over.
Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations John Paxson said the move was difficult but was necessary with the Bulls mired at 5-19, with only two teams with worse records.
Hoiberg was named Chicago's head coach in June 2015 after spending five seasons as head coach at Iowa State. He finishes his tenure in Chicago with a record of 115-155 (.426) and a single playoff appearance, when the Bulls were ousted in the first round by Boston in 2017.
He should have stayed in Ames,
