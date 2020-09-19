Celtics top Heat 117-106, cut East finals deficit to 2-1

Adebayo scored on the ensuing possession to get Miami within five and cap a 24-9 run, but the Heat got no closer.

Herro had 16 points in the second quarter alone to keep Miami close, the last of those 16 coming on a 3-pointer with 3:22 left before halftime to cut Boston’s lead to 51-48.

That’s when the Celtics started to run away.

Boston got three consecutive fast-break scores in a span of 48 seconds to push its lead back to 10, and after a late 3-pointer by Walker it was 63-50 at the break.

And when Miami tried another comeback in the third, Boston again had a late-in-the-quarter answer.

The Heat went on an 11-1 run to get to 82-73 on a layup by Herro with 1:08 left in the third, and Boston answered with the next seven points — needing just 32.9 seconds to get them.

Goran Dragic had 11 for Miami and Jae Crowder finished with 10. The Heat were 12 for 44 from 3-point range.

Tip-ins