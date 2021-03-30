 Skip to main content
Cedar Valley CourtKings win exhibition opener, near season debut
top story
Cedar Valley CourtKings win exhibition opener, near season debut

{{featured_button_text}}

Basketball

  • The Cedar Valley CourtKings recently opened their season with a 141-119 victory over the Omaha Cuttaz in an exhibition game.

The CourtKings will begin regular season play in the Official Basketball Association at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 11 against Rochester United inside the Cedar Valley SportsPlex. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and attendees are required to wear a mask.

Cedar Valley CourtKings logo 2016
