IRVING, Texas — Iowa State standout Bridget Carleton was rewarded for a phenomenal regular season Wednesday by being named Big 12 Conference Player of the Year.
Carleton is the first Cyclone player to earn the honor, which is awarded by the league’s coaches.
A senior from Chatham, Ontario, Canada, has put up eye-opening numbers all season. She has scored 20 or more points against every Big 12 opponent while averaging a league-best 24.6 points along with 8.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.2 blocks.
Carleton, one of five unanimous all-Big 12 first-team selections, was named Big 12 Player of the Week six times during the season while no other player was honored more than twice.
Scott made the all-Big 12 second team after averaging 15.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game. She shot 58 percent from the field (second in the Big 12).
Middleton filled the point guard role for the Cyclones and averaged 9.4 points, 4.8 assists and 2.9 rebounds while Joens, a freshman from Iowa City, made the All-Freshman team after averaging 12.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. She knocked down 66 shots from 3-point range, thirdmost in the league.
Other all-Big 12 first-team selections were senior Kalani Brown and and junior Lauren Cox of Baylor, senior Kayla Goth and junior Peyton Williams of Kansas State, sophomore Vivian Gray of Oklahoma State, senior Jordan Moore of TCU, junior Sug Sutton of Texas and senior Naomi Davenport and junior Tynice Martin of West Virginia.
Baylor’s Kim Mulkey was named Coach of the Year, Cox is the Defensive Player of the Year, Gray is Newcomer of the Year, Chrislyn Carr of Texas Tech and Davenport is Freshman of the Year and Kari Niblack, a freshman at West Virginia, took the Sixth Man award.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.