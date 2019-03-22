CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Harrison Butler matched his season high with 21 points as Southern Utah defeated Drake 80-73 in overtime in the first round of the CIT on Friday night.
Cameron Oluyitan had 15 points for Southern Utah (17-16). Dre Marin added 14 points. Brandon Better had 12 points for the hosts.
Noah Thomas had 19 points for the Bulldogs (24-10). Liam Robbins added 14 points. Anthony Murphy had 13 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.