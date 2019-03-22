Try 3 months for $3
CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Harrison Butler matched his season high with 21 points as Southern Utah defeated Drake 80-73 in overtime in the first round of the CIT on Friday night.

Cameron Oluyitan had 15 points for Southern Utah (17-16). Dre Marin added 14 points. Brandon Better had 12 points for the hosts.

Noah Thomas had 19 points for the Bulldogs (24-10). Liam Robbins added 14 points. Anthony Murphy had 13 points.

