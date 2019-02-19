AMES (AP) — Iowa State might have blown its shot at the Big 12 title because it suddenly and somewhat inexplicably can’t win in Ames.
Jared Butler scored 17 points, Freddie Gillespie had 14 and Baylor upset No. 19 Iowa State 73-69 on Tuesday night.
Makia Mason scored 14 points on 18 shots in his return from a toe injury for the Bears (17-9, 8-5 Big 12). They outrebounded Iowa State 44-28 and grabbed 18 offensive boards over the smaller Cyclones, who’ve dropped back-to-back games at Hilton Coliseum — dubbed “Hilton Magic” because of how well the Cyclones typically play there.
“They came in here and kicked our butts,” Iowa State coach Steve Prohm said. “We’ve got to find a way to be tougher. That’s the bottom line.”
Iowa State’s 6-3 road record is the best in the Big 12.
But for the third time this season, the Cyclones lost a home game they were favored to win.
After trailing by 10 points midway through the first half, Iowa State went ahead 52-50 on Marial Shayok’s three-point play with 11:45 left. Baylor swapped the lead with the Cyclones (19-7, 8-5) seven times in the next eight minutes, but Butler followed a layup with a 3 to put the Bears ahead 69-65 with two minutes left.
“We just made a couple more shots down the stretch. I’m just really proud of the way our guys responded in a tough place to play down the stretch,” Baylor coach Scott Drew said.
Iowa State’s Cameron Lard then fumbled an entry pass from Shayok, and Mason hit two free throws to make it 71-65 with 35.3 seconds to go.
Shayok had 20 points for Iowa State, which went nearly six minutes without a field goal down the stretch.
“This is embarrassing,” said Iowa State’s Nick Weiler-Babb, who had 10 points. “They made a run early and we just laid down and took it.”
Iowa State, which also lost to TCU and Kansas State in Ames, fell two games behind the league-leading Wildcats.
“It’s really mind boggling, to be honest with you,” Prohm said of his team, which beat K-State, Texas Tech and Mississippi on the road. “If you play the right way and you get beat, you get beat. We’ve got good teams in this league. We didn’t play the right way.”
Iowa State plays at TCU on Saturday.
Baylor 73, Iowa St. 69
BAYLOR (17-9) — Gillespie 7-8 0-0 14, Butler 6-12 0-0 17, Mason 4-18 4-5 14, Kegler 4-9 0-0 9, Vital 3-8 0-0 6, Thamba 1-3 1-2 3, Bandoo 4-9 0-0 10, Mayer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-67 5-7 73.
IOWA ST. (19-7) — Jacobson 3-5 0-0 6, Haliburton 3-5 0-0 9, Weiler-Babb 4-10 0-0 8, Horton-Tucker 3-9 0-0 7, Shayok 8-17 1-1 20, Lard 3-5 3-4 9, Talley 0-0 0-0 0, Wigginton 2-9 5-6 10. Totals 26-60 9-11 69.
Halftime — Baylor 38-34. 3-point goals — Baylor 10-28 (Butler 5-8, Bandoo 2-6, Mason 2-10, Kegler 1-4), Iowa St. 8-23 (Haliburton 3-4, Shayok 3-6, Horton-Tucker 1-4, Wigginton 1-6, Weiler-Babb 0-3). Fouled out — Lard. Rebounds — Baylor 43 (Gillespie 10), Iowa St. 25 (Weiler-Babb, Horton-Tucker 7). Assists — Baylor 16 (Kegler, Butler 5), Iowa St. 13 (Weiler-Babb 6). Total fouls — Baylor 14, Iowa St. 13. A — 14,084 (14,384).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.