Girls' basketball
CLARKSVILLE 62, DON BOSCO 29
CLARKSVILLE (15-2, 9-1) -- Darian Jacobs 2, Janet Borchardt 10, Cheyenne Behrends 7, Kori Wedeking 28, Emma Poppe 8, Chloe Ross 5, Mallory Hoodjer 2.
DON BOSCO (2-12, 2-8) -- Madelyn Reagan 1, Marissa McFadden 6, Kennedi Purdy 9, Julia Thiry 4, Brooke Zoll 5, Jenna Brown 4.
Boys' basketball
DUNKERTON 77, RICEVILLE 29
RICEVILLE (1-12, 1-9) – Kaleb Asfahl 1, Isaac Kuhn 2, Brody Koenigs 2, Tanner Swenson 5, Charlie Ring 4, Sullivan Fair 10, Watson Fair 2, Ryan Larsen 3.
DUNKERTON (11-4, 8-1) – Zach Johnson 16, Brady Stone 11, Tylin Williams 11, Jacob Brandt 6, Brady Happel 18, Jared Salisbury 3, Jake Kennedy 2, Riley Tisue 2, Kolby Rich 8,
