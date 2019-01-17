Try 1 month for 99¢

Girls' basketball

CLARKSVILLE 62, DON BOSCO 29

CLARKSVILLE (15-2, 9-1) -- Darian Jacobs 2, Janet Borchardt 10, Cheyenne Behrends 7, Kori Wedeking 28, Emma Poppe 8, Chloe Ross 5, Mallory Hoodjer 2.

DON BOSCO (2-12, 2-8) -- Madelyn Reagan 1, Marissa McFadden 6, Kennedi Purdy 9, Julia Thiry 4, Brooke Zoll 5, Jenna Brown 4.

Boys' basketball

DUNKERTON 77, RICEVILLE 29

RICEVILLE (1-12, 1-9) – Kaleb Asfahl 1, Isaac Kuhn 2, Brody Koenigs 2, Tanner Swenson 5, Charlie Ring 4, Sullivan Fair 10, Watson Fair 2, Ryan Larsen 3.

DUNKERTON (11-4, 8-1) – Zach Johnson 16, Brady Stone 11, Tylin Williams 11, Jacob Brandt 6, Brady Happel 18, Jared Salisbury 3, Jake Kennedy 2, Riley Tisue 2, Kolby Rich 8,

