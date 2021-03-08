Air Jayden: Mackie's 34 points lead Aplington-Parkersburg to state victory

Mackie scored at all three levels. He worked crossover dribbles into fluid mid-range jumpers, glided through the air for baskets inside and knocked down all four of his 3-point attempts. His first six field goal attempts swished through the net, and after his only miss of the game, Mackie made his final seven shots.

“Jayden is a special player without a doubt and I think as he gets confident in himself, he hasn’t even scratched his potential,” A-P coach Aaron Thomas said.

The Upper Iowa basketball commit is now playing at full health after battling through injury during the first half of the season.

Following a 19-point first half in Monday’s game, Mackie opened the third quarter with back-to-back catch and shoot 3-pointers from the wing. He then added a memorable breakaway dunk in transition before scoring on another fastbreak layup through contact for his 31st point and a 48-28 Falcon lead with 3:21 left in the third quarter.

“I’ve always wanted to do that at Wells Fargo,” Mackie smiled, reflecting on his dunk. “I’ve done it a lot this season. When I was in the air, I thought I was going to get stuffed.”

Mackie only attempted one more shot from that point forward, a gliding up and under layup that was part of a three-point play in the fourth quarter.