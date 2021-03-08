Air Jayden: Mackie's 34 points lead Aplington-Parkersburg to state victory

DES MOINES – Jayden Mackie can vividly recall the day he fell in love with basketball.
As a fifth-grader, Mackie got caught up in the excitement of Aplington-Parkersburg’s 2015 trip to the state tournament. A driveway quickly became a workshop for a kid who six years later would go on to likely inspire another face within a sea of Falcon red inside Des Moines’ Wells Fargo Arena.
“I didn’t really watch basketball. I didn’t really play it, but since then (fifth grade) I’ve just been working every day,” Mackie said. “It transferred really quick.
“In winter I still shot until my hands got cold and went inside, put some warm water on, and then shot again. Even with the snow and stuff, I was just working every day. I played every day and then I started loving it.”
Under the bright lights during his prime time state tournament debut, Aplington-Parkersburg’s junior quickly asserted himself as a star. Mackie reached 31 points midway through the third quarter and guided the Falcons past Van Meter, 68-41, late Monday night.
“We had no answers for Mackie tonight,” Van Meter coach Jed Alexander said, after the Falcon guard made 13 of 14 shots from the field and added four free throws. “He was just unconscious. … We just weren’t able to guard him.”
Mackie set the tone for Aplington-Parkersburg (22-3) from the opening tip as the Falcons advanced into a 10 a.m. Thursday state semifinal against No. 1 seed and undefeated defending champion Boyden-Hull (25-0).
Mackie scored at all three levels. He worked crossover dribbles into fluid mid-range jumpers, glided through the air for baskets inside and knocked down all four of his 3-point attempts. His first six field goal attempts swished through the net, and after his only miss of the game, Mackie made his final seven shots.
“Jayden is a special player without a doubt and I think as he gets confident in himself, he hasn’t even scratched his potential,” A-P coach Aaron Thomas said.
The Upper Iowa basketball commit is now playing at full health after battling through injury during the first half of the season.
Following a 19-point first half in Monday’s game, Mackie opened the third quarter with back-to-back catch and shoot 3-pointers from the wing. He then added a memorable breakaway dunk in transition before scoring on another fastbreak layup through contact for his 31st point and a 48-28 Falcon lead with 3:21 left in the third quarter.
“I’ve always wanted to do that at Wells Fargo,” Mackie smiled, reflecting on his dunk. “I’ve done it a lot this season. When I was in the air, I thought I was going to get stuffed.”
Mackie only attempted one more shot from that point forward, a gliding up and under layup that was part of a three-point play in the fourth quarter.
“When Jayden got hot, he got the whole team momentum,” said Garrett Hempen, who added 14 points on 7 of 13 shooting. “We just went on from there.”
Van Meter (17-7) was plagued by 11 of its 15 turnovers in the first half and didn’t have a single player reach double figures as the Bulldogs shot 34.8% from the field.
Mackie’s efficient scoring highlighted an Aplington-Parkersburg team that had eight players combine to shoot 54%.
“We knew the first team that came out strong, didn’t play nervous, played comfortable would have the edge,” Mackie said. “We did that. We played really loose and confident and got the win.”
The No. 4-seeded Falcons now return to the semifinal round for the first time since the program placed third in the 2018 state tournament. Their next game will be against 2A’s favorite.
“Boyden-Hull, every coach voted them 1 and they’ve been 1 all year,” Thomas said. “They’re the defending champions so we’re going to try to come up with a way to stay in the game and see what we can come up with.”
Aplington-Parkersburg 68, Van Meter 41
VAN METER (17-7)—Carter Durflinger 3-6 1-3 8, Casey Trudo 3-7 0-1 6, Chris Schreck 1-5 2-2 4, Taylor Birks 2-6 0-0 5, Clark Fiala 4-9 1-4 9, Skyler Yazzie 1-3 0-0 3, Dustin Barth 1-1 0-0 3, Ayden Netten 1-1 1-2 3, Ben Gilliland 0-0 0, Michael Banks 0-3 0-0 00, John Braun 0-1 0-0 0, Gus Rosener 0-2 0-1 0, Caelan Ethier 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-46 5-13 41.
APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG (22-3)—Jayden Mackie 13-14 4-6 34, Gavin Thomas 1-2 2-2 4, Garrett Hempen 7-13 0-0 14, Josh Haan 1-2 0-0 2, Adam Maske 0-0 0-0 0, Kale Riherd 0-0 0-0 0, Elijah Switzer 0-2 0-0 0, Kael Schoeneman 0-0 0-0 0, Nick Neuroth 0-1 0-0 0, Aidan Junker 1-1 0-0 2, Jack Eddy 0-0 0-0 0, Cooper Hoff 0-2 0-0 0, Sam Livingood 0-0 0-0 0, Kaden Huttinger 0-1 0-0 0, Joe Johnson 0-0 2-2 2, Will Steege 0-0 0-0 0, Christian Haugstad 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 27-50 9-13 68.
Van Meter 9 11 13 8 — 41
Aplington-Park. 17 15 23 13 — 68
3-point goals—VM 4-14 (Durlinger 1-3, Trudo 0-2, Birks 1-1, Yazzie 1-3, Barth 1-1, Rosener 0-2, Ethier 0-2), AP 5-14 (Mackie 4-4, G. Thomas 0-1, Hempen 0-3, O. Thomas 1-3, Switzer 0-1, Neuroth 0-1, Hoff 0-1). Rebounds—VM 29 (Yazzie 6), AP 31 (O. Thomas 8). Assists—VM 7 (Fiala 2), AP 11 (G. Thomas 3). Blocks—VM 4 (Fiala 4), AP 3 (Mackie 3). Steals—VM 3 (Durlinger 2), AP 8 (Hempen 4). Total fouls—VM 13, AP 15. Fouled out—none.
