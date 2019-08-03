Yankees slugger Encarnación breaks wrist when hit by pitch

NEW YORK (AP) — Edwin Encarnación joined the New York Yankees’ lengthy injured list, breaking his right wrist when hit by a pitch from Boston reliever Josh Smith in the eighth inning of a doubleheader opener Saturday.
Encarnación, the Yankees designated hitter, stayed in the game and the team said initial X-rays were negative. He then went for a CT scan, which revealed the fracture.
Encarnación will remain in New York during the team’s upcoming trip and be re-evaluated. There was no word on how long he might be sidelined, or whether he would play again this season.
The Yankees recalled first baseman Mike Ford from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Acquired from Seattle on June 15 for minor league right-hander Juan Then, the 36-year-old Encarnación has 30 home runs this season while hitting .240 with 76 RBIs. He is batting .238 with nine homers and 27 RBIs in 36 games for the Yankees.
He became the 15th Yankees player currently on the disabled list, joining catcher Gary Sánchez (left groin strain), outfielder Giancarlo Stanton (sprained right knee), first baseman Luke Voit (sports hernia), right-handers Luis Severino and Dellin Betances (lat muscles) and left-hander CC Sabathia (right knee inflammation).
KLUBER THROWS SIMULATED GAME: Indians pitcher Corey Kluber took another step in his comeback from a broken right forearm by throwing a simulated game Saturday.
The two-time AL Cy Young Award winner could begin a minor league rehabilitation assignment Thursday as he continues to make progress in his recovery after being struck by a line drive hit by Miami’s Brian Anderson on May 1.
Kluber began playing catch about six weeks ago. He’s been throwing in bullpen for a couple of weeks and will have another side session Tuesday.
“Now that I’m getting to face hitters, hopefully that comes with getting to pitch in a game sometime soon,” he said. “It’s not a finished product by any means right now, but I’m looking forward to it.”
CONTRERAS INJURES HAMSTRING: All-Star catcher Willson Contreras hurt his right hamstring while running out a flyball Saturday and the Chicago Cubs are waiting to learn the extent on the injury. Contreras will undergo an MRI on Monday, manager Joe Maddon said.
“We’ll find out the severity of it or the lack of severity of it,” Maddon said. “We’ll just see how it plays.”
DAHL TO IL: Colorado Rockies outfielder David Dahl was upset about his latest injury, but also grateful it wasn’t more severe.
“Glad it’s just a high ankle sprain,” the All-Star said Saturday. “They can take a while if you don’t let it heal. I’ll do whatever I can to let it heal and get back.”
An MRI confirmed the right ankle injury, which occurred during the sixth inning of Friday night’s win over the San Francisco Giants. Manager Bud Black did not have a timeline for Dahl’s return but said he could be out several weeks.
