With boost from Donaldson, Twins boldly aim for World Series

MINNEAPOLIS — When Rocco Baldelli delivered his first formal address of the 2020 season to his players, the Minnesota Twins manager was unafraid to mention the World Series.

Baseball’s ultimate prize did not receive a reference in Baldelli’s revised speech earlier this month.

“That’s something that is in everyone’s head,” said Baldelli, who won the American League Manager of the Year award as a rookie skipper in 2019 after the Twins won the AL Central at 101-61. “That’s probably something you have to hear once, and then you don’t have to talk about it anymore.”

The message this time, when the Twins gathered at Target Field nearly four months after the virus outbreak halted spring training and diced up the schedule, centered on accountability and respect.

Valuing the whole over the sum of the parts has long been a driver of team success, but in this summer of the sequester, taking care of one another has taken on additional meaning: germs. Slowing their spread and minimizing exposure will go a long way toward keeping the club in championship contention for the 60-game sprint and subsequent playoffs, let alone ensuring the sport can continue to play at all.