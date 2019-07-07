CLEVELAND (AP) — Jim Thome holds the record for the longest home run in Progressive Field history, a 511-foot shot against Kansas City in 1999. Two years earlier, the Hall of Fame slugger recorded a more dubious mark during the All-Star Home Run Derby.
"I didn't hit one," Thome said sheepishly.
It's a safe bet that none of the eight participants in this year's field, which no longer includes Milwaukee's Christian Yelich, the majors' home-run leader, will get blanked Monday night as some of baseball's biggest bats swing for the fences while vying for $1 million — the richest winning prize in the popular event's 34-year history.
The players will take aim at the downtown ballpark's towering left-field bleachers, which Mark McGwire cleared with a mammoth blast in 1997 that dented a giant Budweiser billboard. There's a pedestrian bridge down the line that could see some action, and if the wind is blowing just so to right-center, it could give Cleveland's own Carlos Santana an advantage.
One thing is certain: This year's contestants are taking it very seriously.
Over the past week, Yelich, who withdrew from the competition citing a back injury, Toronto's Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and several others have been practicing before their games while trying to simulate derby conditions.
On Friday, Yelich, the NL's reigning MVP, got loose by blasting a ball out of Pittsburgh's PNC Park that splashed in the Allegheny River only after smashing a boat's window.
Maybe that swing took too much out of him.
As players in the Futures Game took batting practice Sunday, Major League Baseball announced Yelich is being replaced by Oakland third baseman Matt Chapman.
"I definitely don't want to disappoint anyone or go back on a commitment that I've made," he said. "I was weighing both sides. I have people traveling, people that were looking forward to me participating in the derby — not only friends and family, but fans as well. But I have people in this clubhouse and organization who are counting on me to be ready for the rest of the season.
"I was really looking forward to it."
As for Tuesday's All-Star Game, Yelich said he'd still "like to try and play."
Guerrero, Santana and Chapman will be joined by Pittsburgh's Josh Bell, Houston's Alex Bregman, the Dodgers' Joc Pederson, New York Mets rookie Pete Alonso and Atlanta's Ronald Acuña Jr.
It's the youngest group in derby history, with the 20-year-old Guerrero the baby bopper, and the youngest to compete.
Las Vegas has installed Bell as a 3-to-1 favorite.
"I talked to Cutch (former teammate Andrew McCutcheon) about it, he said just swing at 70 percent and I should be good," Bell said. "We always have a couple of home run rounds in batting practice. I haven't stretched it out to four straight minutes. I'm definitely excited to. It's something that as a kid I practiced so hopefully all that hard work pays off."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.