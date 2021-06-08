 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WIllmer snaps Bucks' six-game win streak
0 comments
alert
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

WIllmer snaps Bucks' six-game win streak

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Waterloo Bucks logo

WILLMER, Minn. The Wilmer Stingers snapped the Waterloo Bucks’ six-game Northwoods League win streak Tuesday with an 7-6 victory.

The Stingers rallied for three runs in the bottom of the eighth to surge past the Bucks (7-2).

Trailing 3-0 in the fourth, Waterloo score four times as Garrett McGowan had a run-scoring double and Max Jung-Goldberg drove in another run on a sacrifice fly. Paul Steffensen added a go-ahead RBI-single.

Steffensen finished the night 2-for-4 with 3 RBIs

Waterloo took the lead in the top of the sixth scoring on a pair of Willmer errors.

The Bucks got three solid innings of relief from Braden Burcham who allowed just two hits and struck out three while pitching the fifth, sixth and seventh innings.

The Bucks and Stingers play again tonight at 7:05 p.m.

Willmer 7, Waterloo 6

Waterloo;000;402;000 --  6;9;2

Willmer;102;100;03x  -  7;15;2

Blake Corsentino, Braden Burcham (5), Eli Emerson (8), Camren Landry (8) and Emiliano Gonzalez. Chandler Freeman, Brett Bateman (4), Tyler Stone (4), Weston Lombard (5), Jacob Webb (9) and Drey Dirksen. WP – Lombard. LP – Landry. Save – Webb.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NBA Playoffs: Who will win the West?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News