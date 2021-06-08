WIllmer snaps Bucks' six-game win streak

WILLMER, Minn. The Wilmer Stingers snapped the Waterloo Bucks’ six-game Northwoods League win streak Tuesday with an 7-6 victory.

The Stingers rallied for three runs in the bottom of the eighth to surge past the Bucks (7-2).

Trailing 3-0 in the fourth, Waterloo score four times as Garrett McGowan had a run-scoring double and Max Jung-Goldberg drove in another run on a sacrifice fly. Paul Steffensen added a go-ahead RBI-single.

Steffensen finished the night 2-for-4 with 3 RBIs

Waterloo took the lead in the top of the sixth scoring on a pair of Willmer errors.

The Bucks got three solid innings of relief from Braden Burcham who allowed just two hits and struck out three while pitching the fifth, sixth and seventh innings.

The Bucks and Stingers play again tonight at 7:05 p.m.

