Willmar silences Waterloo to complete two-game sweep

“They’ve had two really quality outings out of their starting pitchers, and that’s the box you check that they’ve dominated us the last two days. That made it easy on their bullpen.”

Waterloo’s starter Dusty Schramm prevented any major rallies, limiting Willmar to a single run in the second through fourth innings. The Stingers added single tallies in the fifth and eighth with their hitters doing most of their damage from behind in the count.

Xane Washington was one of the few consistent sources of offense for the Bucks on Monday night. The speedy center fielder singled and advanced to third on a hit-and-run single by Brett McCleary before scoring on a safety squeeze bunt by Dalton Sheffield in the fifth inning. Washington doubled during his next at bat and scored when McCleary singled in the seventh the cut the deficit in half.

“Xane has done a good job,” Harms said. “He was really hot for us early on and then a little bit of a lull, and he’s getting going again.”

Willmar responded in the top of the eighth inning on No. 9 hitter Zane Denton’s sacrifice fly to center field for his second RBI to go with a run scored. Jason Newman finished with a home run and two RBIs for the Stingers.