Willmar silences Waterloo to complete two-game sweep

WATERLOO -- The Willmar Stingers are now buzzing atop the Minnesota-Iowa Pod. Silencing perhaps the Northwoods League’s top offense in back-to-back games at Riverfront Stadium has allowed Willmar to take the early division lead from Waterloo.
Starter DJ Wilkinson established his potent fastball early as he allowed just one hit on 50 pitches while Willmar built a four-run advantage over the first five innings of a 5-2 victory Monday night at Riverfront Stadium.
Waterloo (7-4) was held to three runs in this pivotal homestand against the Stingers (8-2) after scoring 42 runs in its previous four games. This marked the Bucks’ first loss by more than a single run all season.
“Seeing teams multiple times, they’re figuring out a way to pitch to our guys,” Waterloo manager Casey Harms said. “Now we have to adapt to them having adapted to us. It’s always a chess game. Some weaknesses of ours have been exposed.”
Wilkinson walked just two and allowed six hits over six innings of work that also included a pick-off of a Bucks' runner at first base. It was the second quality start Willmar has produced in as many games.
“He’s got a good fastball, 93 to 94 early on, and was able to kind of live at the top and the bottom of the zones and not a lot of mistakes down the middle,” Harms said. “Our wheels were kind of spinning. Guys were chasing off-speed down because they were worried about the fastball.
“They’ve had two really quality outings out of their starting pitchers, and that’s the box you check that they’ve dominated us the last two days. That made it easy on their bullpen.”
Waterloo’s starter Dusty Schramm prevented any major rallies, limiting Willmar to a single run in the second through fourth innings. The Stingers added single tallies in the fifth and eighth with their hitters doing most of their damage from behind in the count.
Xane Washington was one of the few consistent sources of offense for the Bucks on Monday night. The speedy center fielder singled and advanced to third on a hit-and-run single by Brett McCleary before scoring on a safety squeeze bunt by Dalton Sheffield in the fifth inning. Washington doubled during his next at bat and scored when McCleary singled in the seventh the cut the deficit in half.
“Xane has done a good job,” Harms said. “He was really hot for us early on and then a little bit of a lull, and he’s getting going again.”
Willmar responded in the top of the eighth inning on No. 9 hitter Zane Denton’s sacrifice fly to center field for his second RBI to go with a run scored. Jason Newman finished with a home run and two RBIs for the Stingers.
Waterloo slugger Patrick Ferguson nearly recorded a long ball of his own, but settled for a triple in the sixth after his blast bounced off the top of the right field fence. The Bucks had a chance again in the eighth, but Levi Usher -- who missed a couple games last week due to injury after a hot start -- struck out with the bases loaded to end the threat.
Denver, Iowa, native Zach Miller struck out two Willmar hitters during a scoreless ninth inning of relief, but the Bucks were unable to manage anything in the bottom half of the frame.
Waterloo returns to action 6:35 p.m. Tuesday against Mankato.
